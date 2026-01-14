Singapore border officers foil drug smuggling attempts hidden in pet food and passenger bags

SINGAPORE – Two drug trafficking attempts at Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint were foiled on the road, showcasing the care and alertness of police personnel keeping the city-state secure and safe.

On December 29, a traveller tried an unusual tactic: hiding controlled substances inside pet food packaging. ICA officers inspecting a Malaysia-registered vehicle noticed something suspicious, and further checks by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) revealed 20 bundles containing a staggering 1.46 kg of heroin and 1.44 kg of Ice (crystal methamphetamine).

Just a week earlier, on December 22, officers at the same checkpoint stopped another Malaysia-registered car. Two black bundles were found tucked inside a passenger’s bag. CNB investigations later uncovered seven bundles totaling 3.27 kg of cannabis and 1.71 kg of Ice.

Two Malaysian men, aged 20 and 39, were arrested in connection with the cases. Both the suspects and the seized drugs have been handed over to CNB for further investigation.

Singapore’s drug laws are strict. Anyone caught trafficking more than 15 grams of pure heroin, over 250 grams of Ice, or more than 500 grams of cannabis could face the death penalty.

Authorities say these cases are a reminder of the ongoing efforts required to prevent drug trafficking. “Every alert officer, every careful check matters,” they noted, urging travellers to remain cooperative and vigilant.