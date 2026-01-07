Singapore becomes Asia’s burger launchpad for global fast-food chains

SINGAPORE: Singapore is quickly turning into Asia’s burger gateway, and it’s not hard to see why. In a city where fast food is a way of life, burgers take up an unusually large slice of the market—making Singapore an attractive first stop for global chains testing their Asian ambitions.

Burgers now make up about half of Singapore’s entire fast-food sector, far more than in the US, where they account for 36%, and well ahead of the single-digit shares seen across much of the Asia-Pacific region. Last year alone, burger-focused fast-food outlets generated roughly $712m in foodservice value, according to Euromonitor International.

“There is room for sizeable gains for newcomers,” said Emil Fazira, Asia Pacific food insight manager at Euromonitor International (Asia), pointing to Singapore’s standout appetite for burgers.

For many international brands, the city-state feels like a safe place to start. Industry consultants often describe Singapore as a kind of classroom for Asia. Winnie Ong, a partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners Strategy & Marketing Consultants, calls it “Asia 101” for companies looking east.

Part of the appeal is how easy it is to navigate. Regulations are clear, English is widely spoken, and business processes are relatively straightforward cutting down the uncertainty that brands often face in unfamiliar markets.

“You know what to expect once you understand the rules,” Ong said. “It’s also much easier to connect through language. In places like Thailand or the Philippines, there are many local languages and cultural nuances brands need to learn before they can really shape their message.”

Singapore’s small but globally savvy consumer base adds to its appeal. But getting inside the Singapore market is not an easy feat. Tenderfoots like Chick-fil-A, which launched its initial homegrown outlet on December 11, 2025, are getting into a swarming turf conquered by known names such as KFC, Jollibee, McDonald’s, Subway, and Burger King. These are the brands Singaporeans already know and trust.

Standing out means getting local. Fazira said brands need to be willing to experiment and adapt their menus. Chick-fil-A’s Singapore-only spicy sauce is one example of how chains are trying to appeal to local tastes, but she noted that long-term success will depend on consistently offering something new and expanding flavor choices.

Looking ahead, food and beverage sales excluding hawkers are expected to fall 1.2% in 2026 to about $11.8b.

At the same time, operators continue to wrestle with familiar pressures—high rents and labor shortages chief among them. Ong also pointed out that Singapore’s dining scene is unusually diverse for a high-income country, offering everything from affordable hawker meals to premium dining experiences. That range forces brands to be very clear about who they are trying to reach.

“Finding the right niche is critical, especially if you’re thinking long term,” she said.

While Singapore may be the starting line, the bigger prize lies elsewhere in Asia. Fazira expects chains like Chick-fil-A to set their sights next on markets such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are projected to drive burger-sector growth through 2029. To succeed there, brands will need strong digital capabilities, sharper localisation, and leaner operations.

Ong noted that Asia remains one of the fastest-growing regions for quick-service restaurants, fuelled by rising incomes and a large population of young consumers.

“Even smaller players can unlock significant revenue simply because of the sheer size of these markets,” she said.

Price, however, will be key. In more cost-sensitive markets, brands must keep menu prices within familiar “magic” ranges or risk losing customers—a pattern already clear in places like Malaysia and the Philippines.

As global burger chains spread further across Asia, winning repeat visits will come down to more than flashy branding or new menu items. The real challenge will be getting the precise and appropriate balance between local relevance, affordability, and operational proficiency in a progressively viable region.