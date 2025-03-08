SINGAPORE/JAPAN: A recent survey by recruitment company Hays has highlighted that businesses in Singapore and Japan are leading the charge in Asia when it comes to flexible working arrangements. The survey featured in a recent VN Express article hinted that, with employees spending more time away from the office, both nations are setting trends that are reshaping traditional workplace norms.

In Singapore, nearly 45% of companies now require their staff to spend four days or fewer in the office each week. The trend is particularly prominent in firms adopting a three-day office workweek, which accounts for 32% of businesses in the city-state. This shift is driven in part by government policies aimed at promoting a healthier work-life balance, helping organisations move away from the conventional five-day office model.

Japan is following a similar path, with more than 40% of companies allowing employees to work four days or fewer in the office. According to Hays, fewer than two-fifths of professionals in both Singapore and Japan now work a full week on-site, signifying a major transformation in workplace culture in these countries.

This change is being fuelled by the growing need for flexibility and the recognition of its positive impact on employee well-being and retention. According to Hays, flexible working has become a vital tool for companies trying to navigate skill shortages and retain top talent. Forty-seven per cent of professionals in the region rank flexible working arrangements as the most valued benefit—surpassing even health insurance and additional vacation days.

However, the trend is not as prevalent in other parts of Asia. In China, for example, more than 60% of companies continue to require employees to work in the office five days a week. This trend towards fully on-site models has only intensified in 2024, reflecting China’s strong cultural emphasis on in-person presence and traditional work practices.

Meanwhile, hybrid working models are gaining traction in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Thailand, with around 50% of firms in these regions adopting flexible schedules for their employees.

The shift towards more flexible work arrangements is also particularly important in countries like Japan, where employee mobility is on the rise. The Hays survey revealed that 66% of workers in Japan are actively looking for new roles, the highest percentage in Asia. This growing job mobility is a sign that professionals are prioritising flexibility and work-life balance over traditional job stability.

Grant Torrens, managing director at Hays Specialist Recruitment Japan, noted that “Japan is now the most mobile workforce in the Asia region”, underscoring the need for employers to adapt to the changing demands of their employees.

The survey, which collected over 9,000 responses from employees and recruiters across six Asian countries—China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore—paints a clear picture of how flexible working is becoming a key factor in shaping the future of work in Asia.