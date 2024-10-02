SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has announced a substantial allocation of S$120 million dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) research programs.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made this announcement as he unveiled the Smart Nation 2.0 initiative, which aims to position Singapore as a global leader in innovative technologies.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information revealed that the funding will primarily focus on developing and applying AI methods and tools across various scientific disciplines.

The goal is to enhance research efficiency and foster groundbreaking scientific discoveries that can have wide-ranging impacts.

The National Research Foundation will spearhead the AI research program, providing financial support to researchers and scientific experts.

This initiative aims to facilitate deep collaborations in key thematic areas pertinent to Singapore’s interests, including advanced materials research, biomedicine, and health sciences.

By concentrating on these fields, the program is expected to drive Singapore’s agenda forward in critical areas of research and development.

In addition to funding, the plan emphasizes the importance of cultivating a new generation of interdisciplinary talents—researchers who possess expertise in AI technology and are well-versed in other scientific domains.

This approach aims to create a workforce capable of addressing complex challenges through AI and traditional scientific methodologies.

The government will also provide researchers access to relevant data and computational resources, promoting collaboration across disciplines to enhance capability and expertise transfer.

Such efforts are intended to break down silos between different fields of research, fostering a more integrated approach to scientific inquiry.

Furthermore, the initiative includes support for local researchers to collaborate with international counterparts, enhancing mutual expertise and enriching the local research landscape.

This global collaboration is expected to complement Singapore’s efforts to develop robust local expertise in AI and its applications.

The authorities have indicated that the AI research and development program is designed to ensure that Singapore remains at the forefront of scientific advancements, harnessing the latest breakthroughs in AI to fuel innovation.