SINGAPORE: Public visitors heading to the Singapore Airshow this weekend are advised to use shuttle buses from the Expo MRT station, as organisers brace for very heavy crowds on Feb 7 and 8.

The advisory follows a strong showing during the trade-only segment, which drew a record 65,000 business visitors over four days from Feb 3 to 6. The figures, released on February 6, 2026, mark the highest trade attendance in the event’s 10 editions, Lianhe Zaobao reports.

Organiser Experia Events said the turnout signals strong industry interest and sets expectations for an even busier public weekend at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Feb 6, Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam said he expects “a very, very crowded Saturday and Sunday”. He added that more shuttle buses will be deployed to move visitors between the Expo MRT station and the venue.

For public visitors, the shuttle bus service is included in the ticket price. The queue starts at Expo Hall 5, about a five- to seven-minute walk from the MRT station. The journey to the airshow grounds takes around 20 to 30 minutes in smooth traffic.

8world News also highlighted transport arrangements on Feb 6 after the organiser shared a video guide on social media. Free shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes between Singapore Expo and the exhibition centre, with the last bus departing the venue at 6 p.m.

Visitors planning to take taxis should note an S$18 surcharge at the temporary taxi stand. Those using private-hire cars may be dropped off at the exhibition centre, but pick-ups are at a separate point near the East 2000 dormitory. A free internal shuttle runs every five minutes between the two locations from 9:30 a.m to 6:30 p.m.

Organisers have advised the public to plan their trips early and use shuttle buses to avoid long waits and congestion.

The scale of this year’s trade turnout has sharpened the focus on crowd control. During the trade days alone, the show hosted over 1,100 companies from more than 130 countries and regions, with about 1,300 business meetings held.

The total numbers reflect more than crowd appeal. They signal how firmly Asia-Pacific now sits at the centre of aviation and defence planning. Organiser Experia Events said nearly 95 per cent of exhibitors have expressed interest in returning for the 2028 edition.

Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam said the turnout shows the sector’s strength after years of disruption. “Setting a new high in trade visitor attendance at the 10th edition reflects the strength and resilience of the aerospace and defence sector,” he said in a statement carried by Lianhe Zaobao. He added that the show marked “an important milestone” and highlighted “productive discussions” and new partnership ideas across the industry.

Beyond the logistics, the weekend crowd is expected to come to see six air forces from Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, India, China, and Malaysia take part in the aerial displays. Civil aviation highlights include flight demonstrations by the Airbus A350-1000 and China’s COMAC C919.

The show also features a photography exhibition titled AeroLens, which looks back at 20 years of moments and milestones from the airshow’s history. This mix of business, defence, public spectacle, and national branding is what keeps the Singapore Airshow relevant. It is not just a display of aircraft. It is a statement about where influence sits and where future deals may form.

The contrast between the quiet intensity of trade days and the mass appeal of the public weekend is deliberate. One is about contracts and strategy. The other is about visibility, pride, and public interest in aviation.

More than 60,000 members of the public attended the last edition in 2024, The Straits Times noted. With trade attendance already at a record high, organisers appear braced for even larger crowds this weekend.

For Singaporeans, the takeaway is that the airshow is no longer just an event on the calendar. It has become a barometer of regional confidence, and this year’s numbers suggest that confidence is running strong. The record figure turnout also reinforces the city-state’s role as a regional convening point. Big defence and aerospace decisions don’t have to be centred only on Europe or the United States anymore. The conversations now are increasingly happening closer to home.

Therefore, with flying displays and aircraft demonstrations expected to draw large crowds during this time, transport planning has become as central to the weekend experience as the airshow itself.

