Singapore Airlines plane
Photo: Depositphotos/Wirestock
Singapore Airlines flights cancelled due to airspace closure for the Singapore Airshow from Jan 29 to Feb 8

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines will cancel or reschedule several flights between Jan 29 and Feb 8 due to temporary airspace closures for the Singapore Airshow.

The airline said affected flights include regional and long-haul routes, with changes including cancellations, renumbering, and revised departure times. The advisory was also posted on Singapore Airlines’ Facebook page on Jan 26, 2026.

Photo: Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights cancelled due to airspace closure for the Singapore Airshow from Jan 29 to Feb 8 @singaporeair Facebook Page

Singapore Airlines apologised to affected passengers and said it will contact them directly with updated flight details. According to the airline, routes impacted include Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

Several Singapore–Hong Kong flights on Feb 3 will see both time and flight number changes. Flights between Singapore and Indonesian cities such as Medan and Denpasar will depart earlier than scheduled on selected dates.

Flights between Singapore and Malaysia will be among the most affected. Some Kuala Lumpur services on Feb 3 have been cancelled, while others will depart earlier or later than planned. A Penang-bound flight on the same day will also depart earlier with a new flight number.

Flights returning from Manila between Jan 29 and Feb 8 will shift from early morning departures to just after midnight. A Busan–Singapore service on Feb 3 will depart later in the morning than originally scheduled.

Thailand routes are also impacted. Phuket services on Feb 1 have been cancelled, while another Phuket-bound flight on Feb 3 will depart earlier. On long-haul routes, a Singapore–New York JFK flight on Feb 3 will leave more than two hours earlier than planned.

Singapore Airlines said passengers affected by cancellations will be placed on alternative flights or may request a full refund for unused tickets. Customers who booked directly with the airline can apply online, while those who used travel agents should contact their booking provider.

The airline also warned that other flights may be affected during the airspace closure period. Passengers are advised to update their contact details and monitor flight status alerts.

The Singapore Airshow, held once every two years, runs from Feb 3 to Feb 8 at the Changi Exhibition Centre. The event will host over 1,000 companies from more than 50 countries and include multiple aerial display performances.

