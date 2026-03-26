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Singapore Airlines places 3rd on world rankings for 2026

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The World’s Best Airline Awards for 2026 have just been announced, with Qatar Airways taking first place, and Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines following in second and third places, respectively, for the full-service category.

The awards were published on March 18 by AirlineRatings.com, which evaluates carriers based on measurable onboard criteria and focuses on the in-flight product and passenger experience. The awardees, therefore, were selected by the AirlineRatings team, instead of through public opinion or voting.

Qatar Airways emerged on top due to two factors: innovation and consistent high standards of service on board. The carrier also has gate-to-gate Starlink Wi-Fi, and its economy cabin is well-regarded, showing the company’s continued investment in endeavoring to make the passenger experience ever better, AirlineRatings.com said.

Korean Air took fourth place, followed by STARLUX Airlines. Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Air New Zealand, and Etihad Airways, respectively, took sixth to 10th places.

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As for Southeast Asian carriers, three other airlines were in the top 25 list: Vietnam Airlines (16th place), Malaysia Airlines (20th place), and Thai Airways (21st place).

According to Sharon Petersen, the CEO of AirlineRatings, “It was a tight competition at the top, but Qatar’s value proposition, combined with a superior economy product and award-winning business class, secured that top position once again.”

Additionally, Ms. Petersen called the  Taipei-based STARLUX Airlines “One of the standout movers this year” due to its  “strong cabin service, high-quality catering, and modern interiors, it is rapidly establishing itself as a premium competitor, particularly as it prepares to expand into Europe later this year.”

Scoot, the budget-friendly arm of Singapore Airlines, placed fifth on the World’s Best Low-Cost Carriers for 2026 list. HK Express took first place, followed by Jetstar. and AirAsia Group

Singapore Airlines also scored well on AirlineRatings’ world’s safest full-service airline rankings for 2026, which the company released in January. Etihad, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas, respectively, took the top three spots, while Singapore ranked seventh.

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On the list of the top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2026, Scoot placed third, again following HK Express and Jetstar.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Changi Airport was awarded the best in the world by the company for the second year in a row “reflecting its industry-leading passenger experience and operational excellence. Renowned for seamless connectivity, efficient processes, and standout features such as the Jewel complex, Changi continues to set the global benchmark for modern air travel. The airport has also topped our Flyers Choice Awards for the past two years,” AirlineRatings said. /TISG

Read also: A completely different world than 95% of us’: YouTuber spends over S$17K on Singapore Airlines first-class suite

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