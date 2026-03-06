// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
Singapore News
2 min.Read

'A completely different world than 95% of us': YouTuber spends over S$17K on Singapore Airlines first-class suite

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When a travel influencer uploaded a video in January from a Singapore Airlines first-class suite that cost him over US$13,000, it instantly went viral, getting over 10 million views.

Antoine, aka Lounge Guru on social media, is not only a marketing professional who lives in Dubai but is also a travel influencer who reviews first-class flights online.

While he has quite the following, the response to his videos about his ultra-luxurious experience on Singapore Airlines has been truly next-level.

To be fair, Antoine enjoyed his own spacious room with a full-sized bed with premium bedding, Cristal champagne worth over US$400 (S$508), a Lalique branded luxury skincare kit and a Singapore Airlines designer pyjamas sets, and various other perks, including, of course, the stellar service that Singapore Airlines is known for, no matter what class a passenger travels.

Not only was there caviar service, but an SIA crew walked him through the extensive menu options, which helped “curate the perfect dinner experience” for Antoine. However, he did admit to Newsweek that the main course of crispy lamb chops “wasn’t quite as striking or ‘visual’ as I had imagined it would be.”

See also  Singapore Airlines new Dreamliner will have the Stelia Opal business class seats

He also described the first-class lavatory as “a private spa-style space where you can change, refresh, and fully reset during the flight.”

“If there is a true First Class throne in the sky, this is definitely it,” Antoine wrote in the caption to his longer video about the experience.

His “calm, intentional, and deeply personal” SIA flight sounded like a far cry from the experiences the rest of the world has in cattle class.

The reactions to Antoine’s videos have been varied. Many people could not seem to wrap their heads around the extraordinary amount of money he spent on just one flight.

“US$14000 for a plane ticket, this is beyond wildness,” wrote one YouTube user.

“There are just ppl living in a completely different world than 95% of us,” remarked another.

Yet another wrote that the ticket price was more than the first car he had ever bought.

A lot of commenters reacted to Antoine saying that the Bang & Olufsen headphones given out, which he said retail at $500, were free.

See also  Netizens call MOM officer's rude behaviour "disgraceful" as he ticks off foreign worker for not wearing a mask

“Those headphones are anything but FREE!” one commented.

“I love how he considered the B&O headphones free after paying 14k,” another wrote.

A third chimed in with, “I like how it said ‘free headphones.’ Nah, dawg, you paid for those.” /TISG

Read also: Vietnamese woman whose brother died thanked SIA staff for ‘humanity, kindness, and professionalism‘

