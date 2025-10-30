// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Singapore Airlines plane
Photo: Depositphotos/Wirestock
Singapore Airlines flight returns safely to Melbourne after technical malfunction

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines passenger flight bound for Singapore was forced to return to Melbourne shortly after takeoff on Wednesday (Oct 29) due to a technical malfunction.

According to Australian media outlet 9 NEWS, Singapore Airlines flight SQ228 departed Melbourne Airport at 4:51 p.m. and circled over northern Melbourne before turning back. The aircraft carried out a controlled fuel dump in line with safety procedures before landing safely at 5:47 p.m. local time.

One witness told 9 NEWS, “It flew very low; you could see the landing gear down. I even waved to the passengers on board.” Another resident said the plane appeared to be at an altitude of about 6,900 feet when it dumped fuel and changed course to return to base.

All 219 passengers and 17 crew members on board were reported safe.

In a statement, Singapore Airlines confirmed that the flight crew had followed standard operating procedures, including dumping fuel to ensure the aircraft landed within safe weight limits. The airline added that engineers began maintenance work immediately after the smooth landing, while passengers were provided with meal vouchers and rebooked on onward flights.

The cause of the technical malfunction has not been disclosed.

