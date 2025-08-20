‘Since when is renting a room in HDB more expensive than landed?’ Redditor asks

SINGAPORE: A curious Redditor recently posted a question on the Singapore subreddit that sparked an interesting discussion: “I am looking for a room for my Malaysian cousin. I found out that a room for one person in an HDB flat is more expensive than in a landed property. Why is that? I thought landed houses were pricier. Can any sifu enlighten me?”

At first glance, the confusion is understandable. Landed homes, which feature private gardens, driveways, and no tall neighbours, are generally seen as more luxurious and costly. So, why would a simple room in an HDB flat, the typical heartland housing in Singapore, cost more to rent than one in a landed house?

Redditors quickly jumped in and clarified that the answer is not in the kind of housing but in the site, ease, and accessibility.

It’s all about accessibility

One popular reaction encapsulated it well: “I think it’s about accessibility. It’s easier to reach HDB by MRT or bus. The common assumption is that if you live in a landed home, you usually have a car to get around.”

Many landed properties are located in low-density residential areas where public transport options may be limited. In contrast, most HDB estates are built close to MRT stations, bus interchanges, hawker centres, supermarkets, and other amenities. For many renters, especially those without a car, this proximity is worth the extra cost.

Another commenter posed a practical question: “Assuming the room, price, and condition of both are the same, would you rather stay in HDB, with bus, MRT, supermarket, and coffee shop all within a 5-10 minute walk, or in a landed home with nothing nearby except a bus stop that’s 10-20 minutes away?”

Landed experience isn’t always inconvenient — but it can be

Not every landed home is hard to reach. One user shared their own story: “I’ve lived in a room on a landed property that’s just 10-15 minutes from the nearest station. If you factor in the time spent going down the lift in an HDB, it’s probably about the same. The only downside is there’s a 6-minute walk that isn’t sheltered. But the peace of the neighbourhood makes up for it.”

However, that level of accessibility is more the exception than the norm. Most landed homes in Singapore are further from transport hubs. When it rains or the sun is harsh, even a short walk without shelter can become a deal-breaker.

The hidden costs of renting out landed homes

But it’s not only about renters. Owners of landed homes might not be focused on rental income. One Redditor offered a detailed perspective:

“If this is rented through co-living, some owners may not care much about return on investment. They might just want their house looked after without losing money. They could still benefit from property value increases.”

They outlined the finances: if all rooms are rented out, a landed home might bring in around $7,000-$10,000 per month. But after adding up the costs of upkeep, charges from co-living operators, and higher property levies for second homes, the rental profit could plummet to as low as 2% or even become negative.

Why are HDB rooms more expensive?

Eventually, it comes down to convenience, connectivity, and one’s way of life. Tenants, especially those who don’t own cars, are willing to pay a good amount for a location that makes going back and forth, doing household errands, and taking late-night snacks effortless.

While landed homes may be spacious and peaceful, if they are far from public transport or basic amenities, their rental rooms attract less demand.

As one Redditor summed it up: “Financially, it doesn’t make sense to rent out a landed property unless you’re in for the long haul. But for renters, it’s all about whether the location meets their daily needs.”

In land-scarce, efficiency-driven Singapore, even the simplest HDB room can surpass the rental price of a room in a large landed house if it has the right location.