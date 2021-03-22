sidharth-shukla-strikes-a-dance-pose,-fans-compare-him-to-michael-jackson.-see-here

- Advertisement -

India — Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla teased fans with the picture of a dance pose as well as a video from his dance rehearsal. Taking to social media platform Instagram on Saturday, Sidharth shared a post captioning it as, “Something’s comin up…” but didn’t reveal any further details. Fan were left wondering if he was talking about an upcoming project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

However, his dance pose impressed his followers who compared him to late US singer-songwriter Michael Jackson; one person even commented that “MJ would get a complex”.

Meanwhile, some fans also said that they were waiting for season three of his debut web-series, Broken But Beautiful.

- Advertisement -

Sidharth and Sonia Rathee recently concluded the shoot of Broken But Beautiful 3. The actors ended the final day on the set with a bike ride. In a video that is now online, the two stars were seen riding a bike on a deserted street. Sidharth was seated behind Sonia. He appeared to be teaching his co-star how to ride the bike.

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. It appears the makers are exploring a different storyline now, with a change in cast and characters.

Sidharth has been in news for his rumoured relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who had briefly appeared on Bigg Boss 14, has said that rumoured couple ‘definitely have a soft corner for each other’. The duo met on Bigg Boss 13 and were linked up during the show. They have since appeared in several music videos together.

Shehnaaz, who is currently in Canada shooting for a film with Diljit Dosanjh, said in a recent interview that Sidharth is ‘an ideal man’. Sidharth, who appeared as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’ on the show, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg