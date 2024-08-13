SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10, flight SQ638, has safely returned to Singapore after it encountered a technical failure in its braking system, leading to smoke emissions from the aircraft as it landed at Tokyo Narita Airport.

The incident occurred on the morning of Aug 12, following the flight from Singapore to Tokyo, which took place on Aug 11.

Upon the aircraft’s landing, air traffic control personnel at Narita Airport detected white smoke emanating from one of the passenger plane’s tyres, prompting immediate action and investigation.

According to a statement from Singapore Airlines, their engineering team quickly addressed the issue, leading to the replacement of the affected tyre.

The aircraft, scheduled for the return flight SQ637 from Tokyo to Singapore, was delayed due to the incident. The flight, initially slated for an earlier departure, was rescheduled to take off at 1:28 pm local time after a delay of approximately two hours.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) later confirmed that flight SQ637 had safely landed in Singapore at 7:02 pm local time.

Preliminary investigations by the CAAS suggest that the smoke resulted from a technical malfunction in the braking system of one of the aircraft’s tyres. /TISG