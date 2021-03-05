Entertainment Celebrity Show Luo disguised as a cleaner hears what people say about him

Show Luo disguised as a cleaner hears what people say about him

Show TV, his new YouTube channel, rakes up old Show Luo scandal

Show Luo disguised as a street cleaner to eavesdrop on public opinion about him. Picture: YouTube

Entertainment Celebrity
Taipei — Show Luo is making his comeback on a new YouTube channel after being shamed almost one year ago for allegedly cheating on his former girlfriend. On Feb 27, the pilot episode of Show TV premiered and it featured Luo disguised as a street cleaner. A host asked members of the public what they thought of the Show Luo scandal and if they had scolded him online. According to a report by Mothership.sg on March 4, the responses ranged from encouraging to snarky although there was significantly less of the latter in the video.

The majority of the people noted that Luo was a master of time management, alluding to the multiple affairs that he allegedly had. Those who were filmed answering the second question said that they did not express their vitriol online. Luo would lurk in the background during the vox pop, often intruding upon the interviewees while still in disguise. He would only “reveal” himself after the interviewees had given their honest take on him.

Show Luo ‘revealed’ himself to people after they gave their honest take on him. Picture: YouTube

Hugs and handshakes were exchanged with those who encouraged Luo. One woman said Luo should not be  “such a scumbag” and screamed “sorry” when she saw him. The singer said that he wanted to hear something honest and promised to change.

YouTube users, however, reacted with a mixture of scepticism. “Why do I feel that the most honest opinion is in the comments section [of the internet] XD,” one user wrote.

Born on July 30, 1979, Show Luo is a Taiwanese singer, actor and host. He is commonly known by his nickname Xiao Zhu (Little Pig). Luo is known for his trademark dance music and comedic talent. He has over 50 million followers on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo as of June 2018.

Show Luo debuted as a member of a Taiwanese boy group in 1996 after winning a singing and dancing competition, and began his solo music career in 2003 when he released his first studio album Show Time. /TISG

