// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 12, 2025
25.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).
Relationships
2 min.Read

Should I tell my parents my little sister is using our helper’s phone for hours every day?

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A young Reddit user asked for advice about a dilemma at home. It seems that her eight-year-old sister has been using their helper’s phone for several hours every day, although their parents have limited the little girl’s screen time.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Jul 6), the post author, 17, asked if she should let their parents know about the situation.

For the past three months, her little sister has asked the helper, who has been with their family for a few years now, to wake her up early so she can play games. She then goes back to bed, only to get up later to watch TV. In the evenings, she is allowed some time on the iPad.

“So her daily screen time is far too high; it’ll be a few hours of secret playing in the morning, then watch TV until lunch, watch TV in the afternoon (maybe one hour), and then play iPad for two hours at night. It definitely cannot be good for her. I also saw the games; she’s apparently made her own Roblox account and chats with people (harmless stuff, thank god), and her history is full of horror or brain-rot games, and today, she woke at 5 a.m. and played for FOUR HOURS before going off to watch TV,” the post author wrote.

See also  Woman asks why ‘local men are so boring?’ — Netizens school her the reason

The helper told her about the situation because she wanted her to step in. To make matters worse, the girl is now insisting that the helper wake her up an hour earlier so she gets some more time to play before school. When the helper said no, the girl, who has quite a temper, was furious.

The helper is also reluctant to tell their parents because the post author’s father also has a temper and may cane the little sister. The post author is concerned that he may take it out on everyone else.

“My helper wants me to wake up early tomorrow and go ’catch’ my sister red-handed, we have some CCTV cameras downstairs, so apparently, she’s been hiding or sitting in the areas where it won’t be suspicious but she won’t get caught,” she added, also writing how shocked she is that her sister could be so deceitful at such a young age.

See also  "Should I be concerned?" — Wife worries because her husband of 10 years is still secretive, refusing to show his phone to her

“Should I tell my parents? If this were your kid, would you want me to tell you? Please help; I don’t know what to do.”

Commenters on the post urged her to speak to her sister for the girl’s sake but also to tell their parents, although one suggested she might want to wait until the helper leaves in a few months. They also suggested that an app restricting games be put on the helper’s phone.

“Maybe broach with your mom alone first, explore possibilities, and get external help like counseling if possible, and revise plans of how to distract her alternatively.

“My kids’ phones have Google Family Link. Usage is controlled, apps are blocked or controlled, and downtime is scheduled to lock. They earn time usage,” another wrote.

“Before telling your parents, let your helper know that you have exhausted the options but are left with no choice and have to get your parents involved. Don’t leave her blindsided,” reminded a commenter.

See also  Man wants to know if he is being unreasonable for wanting some kind of renumeration after doing two wedding videos

The post author later added that she would likely tell her parents about the situation. /TISG

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore