Should I tell my parents my little sister is using our helper’s phone for hours every day?

SINGAPORE: A young Reddit user asked for advice about a dilemma at home. It seems that her eight-year-old sister has been using their helper’s phone for several hours every day, although their parents have limited the little girl’s screen time.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Jul 6), the post author, 17, asked if she should let their parents know about the situation.

For the past three months, her little sister has asked the helper, who has been with their family for a few years now, to wake her up early so she can play games. She then goes back to bed, only to get up later to watch TV. In the evenings, she is allowed some time on the iPad.

“So her daily screen time is far too high; it’ll be a few hours of secret playing in the morning, then watch TV until lunch, watch TV in the afternoon (maybe one hour), and then play iPad for two hours at night. It definitely cannot be good for her. I also saw the games; she’s apparently made her own Roblox account and chats with people (harmless stuff, thank god), and her history is full of horror or brain-rot games, and today, she woke at 5 a.m. and played for FOUR HOURS before going off to watch TV,” the post author wrote.

The helper told her about the situation because she wanted her to step in. To make matters worse, the girl is now insisting that the helper wake her up an hour earlier so she gets some more time to play before school. When the helper said no, the girl, who has quite a temper, was furious.

The helper is also reluctant to tell their parents because the post author’s father also has a temper and may cane the little sister. The post author is concerned that he may take it out on everyone else.

“My helper wants me to wake up early tomorrow and go ’catch’ my sister red-handed, we have some CCTV cameras downstairs, so apparently, she’s been hiding or sitting in the areas where it won’t be suspicious but she won’t get caught,” she added, also writing how shocked she is that her sister could be so deceitful at such a young age.

“Should I tell my parents? If this were your kid, would you want me to tell you? Please help; I don’t know what to do.”

Commenters on the post urged her to speak to her sister for the girl’s sake but also to tell their parents, although one suggested she might want to wait until the helper leaves in a few months. They also suggested that an app restricting games be put on the helper’s phone.

“Maybe broach with your mom alone first, explore possibilities, and get external help like counseling if possible, and revise plans of how to distract her alternatively.

“My kids’ phones have Google Family Link. Usage is controlled, apps are blocked or controlled, and downtime is scheduled to lock. They earn time usage,” another wrote.

“Before telling your parents, let your helper know that you have exhausted the options but are left with no choice and have to get your parents involved. Don’t leave her blindsided,” reminded a commenter.

The post author later added that she would likely tell her parents about the situation. /TISG