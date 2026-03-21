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Saturday, March 21, 2026
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‘Should I stay?’ — Man conflicted about quitting job after decent appraisal

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who had been set on handing in his resignation has admitted he is now having second thoughts after receiving a performance grade that is “slightly above average.”

In a post on a local forum, he shared that, from what he understands, the rating would likely result in a “slightly better increment” compared to some of his peers who joined around the same time but received a lower performance grade.

He went on to explain that he has been with the company for three years and had been determined to leave, largely because the environment can be “quite toxic at times.”

Describing the nature of his work, he said it can be rather demanding and draining. There are occasions when he is required to work weekends, and many tasks involve “multiple layers of approvals.”

He added that due to the confidential nature of the role, there are numerous protocols and restrictions to follow, which he finds “quite tiring.”

See also  'If I could turn back time, I'd force him to quit his job' — Wife says after her 32-year-old husband dies suddenly from years of overwork

“The thing is, before this, I was already trying to find another job because I feel quite burnt out and don’t really see myself staying long-term. But now that the PG came out and it’s not bad, it made me wonder if I should just stay and tahan a bit longer,” he said.

“So now I’m a bit conflicted. On one hand, the environment is still quite draining, but on the other hand, the increment and decent PG make me think maybe it’s not that bad to stay for now.”

Turning to the online community for advice, he asked other locals whether they would “stay and ride it out” for the time being or continue searching for a new opportunity.

“Just apply for jobs on the side.”

In the comments, several users urged the post author not to resign without securing another job first, pointing to the current uncertainties in the job market.

One wrote, “The market is bad. You can stay and look out at the same time. Not sure what the dilemma is. Just don’t quit without a job.”

See also  Netizens urge jobless IT professional with S$100k savings to hold off on investing

Another commented, “Why worry? Just apply for jobs on the side; if you get a better one, then go. Don’t need to overthink.”

A third user added that financial stability should also be a key factor in his decision. “In my opinion, evaluate your finances and stay until you have enough saved up!” they wrote

In other news, a jobseeker was shocked when the CEO of the company he applied to lashed out at him during an interview, telling him bluntly, “If you’re not confident, then get lost! People like you will never succeed! Stay poor!”

The man had applied for a sales position and said the hiring process actually started off on a surprisingly positive note.

Read more: Singapore jobseeker shocked after CEO tells him to ‘get lost’ during job interview

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