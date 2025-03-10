SINGAPORE: Distraught by the news that his role will undergo significant changes this year, a man took to social media to ask others if they would “leave” their job if the same thing happened to them.

Posting on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Sunday (Mar 9), he detailed his predicament, explaining that he works in the compliance department of a local bank and had recently been informed by his manager that his job scope would be shifting considerably. He was told he would need to take on a different product, ostensibly to help him develop in other areas.

However, he strongly suspected that the real motive was less about professional growth and more about offloading unwanted tasks onto him.

“In reality, it feels like a downgrade—doing low-level saikang that other colleagues don’t want to do,” he said. “I’m concerned that this change could negatively impact my career progression, and it is also not aligned with my interests or aspirations.”

Frustrated and uncertain, he turned to the online community, hoping to gain insight from others who had faced similar dilemmas.

He laid out three questions: “Should I express my discomfort with the change and try to negotiate? (The) manager may not take this well, and I might be seen as not flexible.”

“Should I keep quiet and continue working while searching for another role?”

“Should I resign without another job lined up? I have enough savings to manage for 2 years or so, but I’m afraid that a long employment gap could be perceived negatively. Would love to hear how others would approach this.”

“The best time to find a job is when you have one…”

In the comments section, some Singaporean Redditors suggested that he first raised his concerns with his manager.

One advised, “Try speaking to your manager. Instead of saying that you are not comfortable. Maybe ask him/her what this new portfolio would be like and how it will be for your long-term career. At least you can see why it was assigned to you. Just perhaps, there might be some career development path that they planned for you as (a) stretch assignment that you don’t know yet.”

Another commented, “It depends on the shift/extension of coverage. If you have an opportunity to cover a product with higher demand in the job market to make you valuable, I see it as an opportunity.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the job market is currently in a rough state, so quitting without another job lined up—even with plenty of savings—might not be the best move.

One Redditor said, “Continue to stay and do. Having a job is better than (being) jobless. Brush up your resume and start searching for the next job.”

Another added, “The positive way to look at it is that you have two skill sets while you slowly look for a job. Can quiet-quit first while building (your) resume. You will be surprised how this exposure can help in the future for roles like management that need breath.”

A third remarked, “The best time to find a job is when you have a job; you won’t feel the anxiety if you take a long time to find that new job.”

What causes changes in job descriptions?

New trend on the horizon. Sometimes, companies tweak roles to keep up with the latest market trends, tech, or their business goals. When a company expands or shifts its focus, employees might get new tasks that help them pick up new skills and move up in their careers.

Economic factors. On the flip side, things like a weak economy or a recession can also shake things up. If a company needs to downsize, the folks who stick around might find themselves taking on extra work, and sometimes, that even means a pay cut to help the company stay afloat.

Career growth. Some companies give their employees extra responsibilities to see if they have what it takes for a promotion and a pay bump. It’s a smart way to groom people for leadership roles or tougher jobs. However, it should be noted that not every change is a good one. Sometimes, employees end up with more work and no chance to move up. Even worse, some companies might hand out not-so-fun tasks to encourage someone to leave on their own.

Employee Performance. Lastly, how well someone is doing at their job can lead to changes, too. If an employee is struggling to keep up with new trends or tech, the company might switch up their tasks to better fit their skills.

Read also: 29-year-old foreigner says her Singaporean date asked about her salary at their first meeting, making it feel ‘transactional’

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)