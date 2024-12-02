SINGAPORE: After a local worker’s boss told them they were underperforming at work, they wondered aloud if they should resign. The conversation with their boss left them feeling stressed and useless.

Still, the worker was also concerned that quitting now would affect their employment future in Singapore, especially if their boss gave them a bad reference.

In a Nov 29 (Friday) r/askSingapore post, the worker crowdsourced for advice, especially from those who might have had the same experience. It is the worker’s first job; they’ve only been there for three months.

Their boss had explained that they were underperforming in that they could not multitask, didn’t understand how corporate works, and could not deliver.

Although they wrote that hearing this caused them to want to make a change, the boss’ evaluation affected them to the point that they could not focus at work and meet the boss’ standards.

They wonder if it’s simply a case of having different working styles or if they have a condition preventing them from concentrating and performing well at work.

The worker has been feeling bad, explaining that they’ve been working hard but are still not doing a good job.

Commenters on the post endeavoured to talk the worker down from wanting to resign immediately and offered helpful suggestions moving forward.

A number of Reddit users advised the worker to ask their boss for actionable steps to improve their performance and specific and constructive ways for the worker to do a better job.

Commenters also encouraged them to become more resilient, warning them that if they throw in the towel at the first sign of trouble, they’ll find adult life difficult.

However, they added that if after the worker has received further feedback from the boss and things still don’t work out, it’s possible that the job isn’t the right fit for the worker, and the worker should consider getting a switch in employment.

Others encouraged the worker to give themselves more time, as three months is just a short time.

“Focus on the fact that you have room to improve, and then improve upon it,” wrote one Reddit user.

The worker later thanked those who offered good advice, writing, “My boss did give me some input when I asked for them. I teared up a little after reading everyone’s comments and advice. Thanks for taking time out of your day to help someone like me!

Maybe I’m not a lost cause after all.” /TISG

