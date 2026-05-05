Shopper praises uncle who cleans grocery baskets, says other markets should follow such good hygiene practice

SINGAPORE: Recently, a supermarket worker has captured the attention of a customer when he was seen cleaning grocery baskets before restocking them up. On Facebook, user Zoey Lim expressed her admiration to what she witnessed and declared: “This is the first time I’ve ever seen groceries basket been cleaned. I want to take this opportunity to share my appreciation & gratitude to this uncle who cleaned the groceries baskets before placing it back.”

The simple yet impactful practice of hygiene highlights a commitment of some businesses to better cleanliness and services. With this, the user encouraged other supermarkets to do the same and remarked: “I hope others super market can follow such a good & hygiene practice.”

The post gained several reactions and comments from netizens. One netizen commended the user for posting such an inspiring post and stated: “We need more of this positive vibes! Thanks for sharing and appreciating!”

Another comment suggested: “This should be the cleaning routine where baskets and trollley must go thru the Hygiene Safety Schedule on a monthly or quarterly routine. Thanks to uncle for the highlight… If the shop did not have this routine, it’s time for u to take up implementing the good practice.”

For some, they believe that workers should not clean the baskets because items such as vegetables and fruits leave a stain that makes these baskets meticulously dirty.

This small act of initiative has indeed started a conversation about hygiene. Some people think that it is normal for baskets to have stains and be smelly, and for some, cleaning them can make shopping a safer and nicer experience to many. At the end of the day, this post is can serve as a reminder to businesses to think about what’s best for their customers as they provide products and services to them.