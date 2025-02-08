INTERNATIONAL: In a world increasingly shaped by armed conflicts, economic instability, and a range of societal challenges, the safety and well-being of children have never been more urgent. From Ukraine to the United States, children’s rights and security are topics of global concern, demanding immediate attention from leaders, communities, and families alike.

A growing global crisis

According to a recent article published by the World Economic Forum, the need to protect children from harm transcends national borders. The 2024 Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, held in Ukraine, emphasized this pressing issue by focusing on the security dimensions for children and adolescents. The summit served as a platform for unveiling the findings of the global study, “Protection of Childhood: Security Dimensions for Children and Adolescents,” which painted a sobering picture of how conflicts and societal challenges are shaping the younger generation.

Conducted across 15 countries, including Brazil, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, and the United States, the study revealed that nearly one in four children worldwide has been directly affected by war. Furthermore, 67% of children have experienced indirect impacts, ranging from displacement to psychological trauma. Alarmingly, 89% of children surveyed are aware of at least one active conflict, underscoring the far-reaching mental health implications of living in a world of constant uncertainty and fear.

The impact of conflict on children’s mental health

While children in conflict zones are undeniably at risk, the study found that even children in countries not directly involved in wars face significant psychological distress. The awareness of global conflicts, combined with the fear and anxiety they generate, is impacting children’s mental health worldwide. Forty-three per cent of parents believe their children face more dangers today than they did during their childhoods.

In Ukraine, where daily Russian shelling devastates cities, 73% of parents share this concern. The trauma from ongoing violence, coupled with a sense of powerlessness and loss of control, is affecting not just children but also the adults responsible for their safety. The findings from the summit serve as a stark reminder of the psychological toll conflict has on young minds across the globe.

Safety threats in the home, school, and online

However, the dangers children face are not limited to armed conflicts. The study highlighted that threats exist in everyday environments—at home, in school, and even online.

At home, 1 in 6 children reported feeling unsafe, with girls particularly vulnerable. Family conflicts, such as arguments and divorce, significantly increase children’s anxiety, heightening the risk of long-term psychological issues. Yet, the home remains a vital space for children to find security and emotional support. We must foster environments where children feel safe and empowered to reach out for help when needed.

Schools, too, are not immune to safety concerns. Around 80% of children across the study’s 15 countries reported encountering situations that negatively impacted their sense of security at school. Bullying, violence, and even threats from teachers contribute to a growing sense of insecurity. In conflict zones like Ukraine, the presence of air raid sirens further disrupts the school environment, with 44% of children reporting that such interruptions impact their well-being.

Equally troubling are the dangers children face online. With social media and the internet playing an ever-increasing role in their lives, children are exposed to misinformation, violent content, and hate speech. In countries like Kenya, Qatar, and Iraq, over 90% of children report encountering harmful content online. It is clear that in this digital age, ensuring children’s safety online is as crucial as protecting them in the physical world.

A call for global cooperation and action

The results of the Protection of Childhood study and the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen underscore an urgent need for a coordinated global response to protect children. In the face of such widespread threats, governments, international organizations, and families must unite to ensure that every child, regardless of where they live, can grow up in a safe and supportive environment.

The outcome of the summit included a joint declaration on children’s rights, which was later presented at the UN General Assembly’s Summit of the Future. This declaration emphasizes the need for international cooperation in addressing the challenges facing children and highlights the importance of restoring and safeguarding children’s rights at both national and global levels.

As the global community works to protect future generations, we must act now—by strengthening laws, creating safe environments in homes and schools, and ensuring the internet is a place where children can thrive without fear.

The responsibility lies with each of us, and it is our collective duty to safeguard childhood and secure a better future for all children worldwide.