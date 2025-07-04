Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), went on a walk around the perimeter of the city-state early last month as a fundraising event. He ended up walking 120 kilometres in all, sometimes in the rain, other times under the intense sun, and was able to meet a lot of people along the way.

This is actually the third “Walk the Talk” event for Dr Chee, who turns 63 later this month, as he also carried out similar walks in 2007 and 2015.

While this year’s walk ended on June 9, the fundraising went on this week, with SDP offering up two of the party chief’s shirts on Sunday (Jun 30).

“Missed your chance to give during #WalkTheTalk2025? Here’s one last opportunity to support the cause!

We’re releasing just 2 exclusive, signed Walk The Talk 2025 t-shirts worn by Dr Chee Soon Juan – available at $150 each on a first-come, first-served basis.

DM us now at www.instagram.com/cheesoonjuan to grab yours before they’re gone!” he wrote in posts over Instagram and TikTok.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given Dr Chee’s considerable popularity, the t-shirts sold out quickly, according to an update to the posts.

The SDP chief, who had been accompanied by a number of party members and supporters on his walk, wrote, “We met strangers who became supporters, changemakers who stepped up, and a nation ready for change. This was not just a walk — it was a statement.”

“But the journey doesn’t end here. This is just the beginning. Let’s keep building for 2030 and beyond. Let’s Renew. Rebuild. Reignite. Majulah Singapura!” he wrote at the end of the three-day event.

@cheesoonjuan The walk may be over, but we’re only just beginning. 🗳️ Support our movement to keep our party efforts going. 🤝 Join us as a member because your voice matters more than ever. ✊ Become an SDP Changemaker and help shape a better tomorrow. ✍ Sign our petition to demand a fair and accountable electoral system. 🫵 Take action now at #linkinbio #RenewRebuildReignite #WalkTheTalk2025 ♬ original sound – Chee Soon Juan – Chee Soon Juan

Dr Chee came close to winning a seat in the May 3 polls, having garnered 46.82% of votes at the newly created Sembawang West SMC.

While the win went to the People’s Action Party’s Poh Li San, more overseas voters had actually voted for Dr Chee than Ms Poh.

For a brief moment during the evening of Polling Day, it had even looked as though the SDP chief might have clinched a seat as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP). However, this seat went on to go to a candidate from the Workers’ Party at Tampines GRC, as the WP had won 47.37% of the vote there.

Nevertheless, the results of the last GE appear to have put a fresh wind in Dr Chee’s sails, and he is leading SDP into its next phase. /TISG

