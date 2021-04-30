Shin Sung Rok tests positive for Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actor Shin Sung Rok has tested positive for Covid-19. He found out he had the virus during self-quarantine on April 27, according to reports the following day.

His label HB Entertainment announced earlier this week, “Our actor Shin Sung Rok received confirmation of actor Son Joon Ho’s positive Covid-19 results on the 23rd and underwent a test shortly afterwards. He tested negative on the morning of the 24th, but according to quarantine guidelines, Shin Sung Rok went into self-isolation regardless of the test results.”

During his self-quarantine, Shin Sung Rok became unwell and was finally found to be positive after a voluntary retest, reported Allkpop. The actor is being treated at a therapy centre. He is the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus, joining Kwon Hyuk Soo, Son Joon Ho, Park Se Ri and Byun Jung Soo.

Shin Sung Rok is set to appear in the musical Dracula with Son Joon Ho and Kim Joon Soo, who are also in self-isolation. SBS’ Master in the House will continue filming without the actor.

Born on November 23, 1982, Shin Sung Rok frequently appears in films and television series, but is better known and active in musical theatre.

He had wanted to be an actor since high school. So when an injury cut short his career as an amateur basketball player (his brother is Shin Je-rok, formerly of the Anyang KT&G Kites), he decided to major in Theatre and Film at Suwon University. But he later dropped out.

Shin made his acting debut in 2003, but found it difficult to find acting jobs since directors were reluctant to cast the 189-cm-tall aspiring actor in supporting or minor roles. Thinking he would have a better chance if he gained more acting experience and honed his craft on the stage, Shin switched gears and joined the theatre company Hakchon./TISGFollow us on Social Media

