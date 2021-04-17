shilpa-shetty-shares-her-must-try-recipe-for-refined-sugar-free-mango-mousse

- Advertisement -

Delhi — The weekend is here and so is mango season. Can you see where we are going with this? Well, is there a better combination than being at home in your most comfy clothes on the weekend while enjoying those delicious and sweet mangoes? We say not and Shilpa Shetty agrees with us. That is why the actor shared a recipe for mango mousse with her followers. The best part about the recipe that the fitness enthusiast shared – it is refined sugar-free.

So without wasting any more time, let’s get started with the recipe of Mango Mousse:

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized mangoes, chopped

- Advertisement -

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1/2 cup low fat cream

Method:

Pour the cream into a bowl and with the help of an electric beater or wired whisk, start whisking it. Pro tip – whisk the cream on a bed of ice.

Continue with the whisking process till the cream is soft and fluffy. DO NOT over-whip or over-beat the cream.

For the next step, puree the mango pieces and add them to the beaten cream along with the honey. Now gently mix all these ingredients nicely.

For the final step, pour the mango mousse into glasses. Cover and chill them in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes and serve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

That is not all, the mother-of-two also talked about the benefits of mangoes in the long caption that she shared with the recipe video. Shilpa mentioned that the mangoes are high in fibre which helps with digestion and are rich in beta health along with being a great source of Vitamin C and A. The caption read, “Mango, the king of fruits, is back in season! I have always loved making the most of all the seasonal fruits. (sic).”

She added, “They all have their benefits, but my favourite – Mangoes – are high in fibre, which helps in healthy digestion. So today, I want to share this quick, yummy, and refined-sugar-free Mango Mousse recipe with all of you. Apart from being delicious, Mangoes are rich in beta carotene that helps promote eye health; and are also a great source of Vitamins C and A, which help maintain healthy skin. Do try this hassle-free dessert out for everyone at home (sic).”

Are you ready to make this delicious dessert to beat the heat and take your taste buds on a ride?Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg