// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/cincytennis
Sports
2 min.Read

‘She’s world No. 1 for a reason’ — Emma Raducanu is proud of her fight against Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

OHIO, U.S.A.: Emma Raducanu declared that she is proud of herself despite losing to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka after an intense third-round match at the Cincinnati Open. 

The 22-year-old British athlete was defeated by the Belarusian with a final scoreline of 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 7-6 (7-5), in a match that lasted for three hours and nine minutes. Previously, both athletes also had a thrilling game at Wimbledon, in which Sabalenka won with a scoreline of 7-6 (8-6) 6-4. 

With this, Raducanu expressed that she pushed her opponent more this time around and that this is an improvement for her. Raducanu remarked: “She’s world No 1 for a reason… It was good to have this result on a hard court because it’s very different to grass, and I’ve always thought grass suits me a lot more – and I still believe that.” 

“So to have pushed her on a hard court like that, I’m pretty proud,” she added. 

Highlights of the match

Emma Raducanu had some breakthroughs in the game. The young athlete started strong by winning the first eight points, and she took a 2-0 lead. However, she lost in the next four games. Still, she managed to put pressure towards Sabalenka and had a tiebreaker in the first set. 

See also  Yiwei Athletic Association immortalises world champion Lion Dance head

In the second set, Raducanu missed only five out of 28 first serves. She also had a significant break in the seventh game by winning the set after hitting an ace on her first set point. In the final set, the British athlete missed her chance to break in the third game, but she saved four break points. However, the match ended in favour of Sabalenka. 

Raducanu stated: “I think she did that incredibly well; in the big moments, she served and returned really well… I did too, in certain moments of the match, but to kind of hold that level on the starting point for the whole match, I think that’s a big thing for me.” 

Sabalenka praised Raducanu and admitted that she is improving in her game. The world No. 1 declared: “As I said after Wimbledon, I’m really happy to see her healthy, mentally and physically… Every time she’s improving, and I can see that she’s getting back. I’m happy to see that, and I’m enjoying fighting against her.” 

See also  Emma Raducanu pulls out of Great Britain's squad for the Billie Jean King Cup

“She’s such an incredible player, a really nice person, and I’m super happy for her — and, of course, I’m happy to get through this difficult match”, she added. 

On social media, Sabalenka shared that an ice bath helped her recover from the intense match. Netizens also expressed their support for the athlete. One netizen stated: Great match today and long one and your amazing in tiebreakers.” 

Another netizen said: “Both you and Emma played amazing. This is definitely one of my fav matches this season🔥” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

Hot this week

Lifestyle

Singapore tops Asia for work-life balance in 2025 — but are locals really feeling it?

SINGAPORE: In a surprising turn of events that might...
Sports

Singapore U20 women’s team ended Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a loss

SINGAPORE: The Singapore U20 Women’s Team has ended their...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Johor seizes two Singapore-registered SUVs in cross-border ride-hailing crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Singapore-registered SUVs have been seized by...

Why do people sign on? The many paths into Singapore’s forces

SINGAPORE: For some Singaporeans, signing on with the Singapore...

Singaporean arrested in Pattaya for flying drone despite nationwide ban

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean tourist has been arrested in Pattaya...

Yet another Singapore driver caught illegally pumping cheap petrol in JB

MALAYSIA: Yet another Singapore-registered car driver has been caught...

Business

Keppel to cash in nearly S$1 billion from proposed sale of M1’s telco business to Simba

SINGAPORE: Keppel Ltd has announced plans to sell a...

Singaporeans dish on mistakes they made at work that almost got them fired

SINGAPORE: Navigating the stresses of a job can be...

COE dreams: Can Singapore make car ownership fairer for the middle class?

SINGAPORE: In the city-state, buying and keeping a car...

Business degree holder seeks low-stress, slow-paced job with $3K salary

SINGAPORE: A local who holds a business degree from...

Singapore Politics

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

© The Independent Singapore