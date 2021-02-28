Sheren Tang’s hangnail surgery was like “giving birth”

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — One could not imagine that a hangnail can land someone in the hospital. And in the operating theatre, no less. Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang now knows first hand about it and on Wednesday (February 24) she posted a dire warning to her fans about dealing with those pesky pieces of torn skin. “Never try to pull it out or bite it off with your teeth. Instead, you should use disinfected nail clippers to carefully trim it off.”

Based on a report by 8days.sg, Tang went through hell recently with a hangnail problem. The 54-year-old appeared to have done exactly what she said not to do with a hangnail and it led to an infection and swelling that was so bad that she had to be operated on. Luckily, one of Tang’s friends was by her side throughout the entire operation and would squeeze Tang’s hand – the one that was not being operated on – encouragingly whenever the pain was unbearable. Tang then joked that it felt like she was “giving birth in the delivery room”.

To make sure that people understand the importance of proper hangnail care, Tang’s friend went on Weibo to reiterate that such bacterial infections are no joke and that she knows someone who was in a similar situation as Tang and almost lost a finger from it. Tang’s followers left comments asking her to be careful and gave her advice on how to care for her wound post-surgery.

Born on March 2, 1966, Sheren Tang Shui-man is a Hong Kong actress. She is known for her roles in the mega-hit TVB drama series War and Beauty, as well as La Femme Desperado, The Family Link, Rosy Business and No Regrets being the first Hong Kong actress to win the Best Actress Award in two consecutive years for the latter two. She joined TVB in 1985, left for ATV in 1996 and returned to TVB in 2000. She has since focused her career in mainland China before returning to Hong Kong television in 2018 filming a series for ViuTV. /TISG

