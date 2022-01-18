Shelter raises over $50,000 for 6 hospitalised dogs rescued in “massive operation”, but this may not be enough

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Six dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Lim Chu Kang already have a happier future ahead of them, but they have a long way to go before they’re restored to health.

And while Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter – OSCAS has been able to raise more than $50,000 from generous members of the public, the group wrote in a Jan 18 Facebook post that more funds will very likely be” needed as the dogs are all at “vet clinics and each is in a different state of health.”

The dogs were among those rescued on Jan 13, in what a group called Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) called a “massive operation completed in a day.”

- Advertisement 1-

When they were found, the dogs were “extremely emaciated, Seriously sick, Injured and Exhibiting high anxiety,” the group wrote.

A video of the dogs’ condition can be seen here.

CDAS, with OSCAS, NParks, Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD), and several individuals, took nine dogs in all from the situation where they had been suffering from severe neglect.

CDAS wrote on its Facebook page that Jan 10, it had received “a distressed call from a feedback provider requesting help. The caller sent us appalling videos and photos to assess the seriousness of the situation. The evidence showed emaciated dogs, weak, with barely enough energy to stand or let alone walk.”

On Jan 11, CDAS saw the dogs and described them as “𝙎𝙠𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙗𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙨, 𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚,” adding, “We were horrified to see the conditions of the nine dogs and took photos and videos as evidence for AVS.”

“We could not get a particular dog out of our heads – severely emaciated, infested with ticks, and hardly left with any strength,” the group added.

- Advertisement 2-

This dog, whom the group named Poppy, was brought for medical treatment right away. Her initial bill reached $1369.31.

Poppy, who has been fostered by a volunteer, is not among the dogs under the care of OSCAS. These are Hope, Destiny, Clinton, Fero, Bob Marley and Speedy Gonzales.

“Each dog has different needs and at least one requires palliative care as she is terminally ill,” OSCAS wrote, adding a write-up about each one in a Jan 17 Facebook post.

“Medical bills are expected to be hefty as they are hospitalised and we have started medications and an extensive diet plan for them. We have requested a bill estimate from the vet clinics but the amount is still unclear as we have diagnostic scans and checks lined up in the coming week.”

- Advertisement 3-

Those who wish to donate to the rescued dogs’ medical care, food, and support may do so here: www.oscas.sg/help-donate.

“Please state ‘LCK Rescue’ in the transaction code and fill up our donation form here: https://forms.gle/QzJQAnFTa6RRcR8q6,” OSCAS added. /TISG

Read also: Man caught on video kicking, hanging & dragging dog in Sengkang

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg