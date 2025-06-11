Shein and Temu shake up South African retail—are local stores doomed?

- Advertisement -

Online shopping in South Africa is surging, with Temu and Shein dominating the market. According to a recent DM News story, these platforms have reinvented the concept of convenience.

Their “instant gratification infrastructure” has turned shopping into a tempting cycle where patrons are fascinated. They simply scroll, tap, buy, and they have the product they want. They avoid many of the problems faced by regional competitors like Woolworths and Pick n Pay, thanks to AI-driven marketing, highly integrated supply chains, and a network of global shippers.

Their digital advertising resources exceed those of regional products, attracting South Africa’s social media-expert consumers. Even with some challenges, such as inferior quality or poor customer service, younger buyers are principally drawn to the affordability and the visual appeal.

Can local retailers pivot?

The supremacy of Shein and Temu is driving homegrown sellers to face hard realities involving dexterity and value. While the latest regulatory modifications, like the July 2024 move to enforce full import taxes on these platforms, have facilitated levelling the playing field, it’s not enough to recover lost ground.

What could have made the difference? A combination of global competence with local distinction. New South African markets and bazaars are coming out and evolving, fixated on purposely-selected, culturally-relevant products with reliable delivery and clear-cut procedures. Legacy stores still have an advantage in areas such as returns, customer service, and physical infrastructure, if they lean into them while espousing digital conversion.

Beyond price and toward trust

South Africa’s retail future is more than just about price wars. Buyers have become more cognizant of ethical issues, about sustainability, and how products and processes impact local communities and the environment. This provides a chance for local retailers to grab customers’ hearts by highlighting accountability and responsible sourcing, ethical labour practices, and transparent guidelines.

Amazon’s 2024 South African promotion provides a convincing counter-model. More than 60% of its catalogue came from local retailers, allowing for quicker distribution and tighter customer response circles. It’s a cue that scale doesn’t have to mean foreign. In truth, “embeddedness” might become South Africa retail’s next great catalyst.

The rise of Shein and Temu may appear like an enormous threat, especially to local retailers, but it’s also a wake-up call. South African sellers still have a huge chance of adapting, innovating, and reclaiming consumers’ confidence and trust. However, the clock is ticking.

International platforms like Temu and Shein may be on the lead in today’s consumer clicks, but the future of South African merchandising relies more deeply on who earns tomorrow’s customer loyalty.