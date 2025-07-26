‘She could be with someone who has more time and money’ — Man wonders why his rich, beautiful GF never gave up on him

SINGAPORE: A young lad recently confessed on social media that he struggles to understand why his girlfriend, who is rich, beautiful, and academically brilliant, has never walked away from him despite his flaws.

In a lengthy post on Reddit’s SGexams forum, he shared that he and his girlfriend come from completely different worlds.

“I’m from a single-parent, low-income household, currently studying in a mid-tier JC (junior college). I wear thick glasses, look pretty average at best, and spend most of my time buried in books trying to survive A-levels and break my poverty cycle,” he wrote. “She, on the other hand, is rich and hot. Her GPA (grade point average) in poly is a perfect 4.0.”

Despite their vastly different backgrounds, he said she never once made him feel inferior and has always stood by him through thick and thin.

She showed up to all his band performances with flowers in hand, and for his birthday, she surprised him with concert tickets because she knew how much he wanted to go.

Eager to spend more time with him, she even downloaded “Valorant” so they could play together.

Also, whenever he needed time to focus on his studies, manage his part-time job, or look after his mum, she always gave him the space he asked for. Even with her tendency to overthink and worry, she never questioned his need for distance and continued to be understanding and supportive.

In contrast, the man said that he failed her in almost every way. On her birthday, the only things he could give her were “a handmade card, an origami cat, and a plushie he sewed himself using old clothes,” as he couldn’t afford to buy flowers.

“She said she loved it and even teared up, saying she preferred handmade gifts, but still, I felt so, so lousy.”

When it came to her sports finals, he couldn’t be there to support her because of his exams, but even then, he said she completely understood.

Beyond that, he confessed he wasn’t the easiest person to love. He struggled with “poor emotional regulation” and often found himself getting frustrated with her too quickly, especially when he was stressed or overwhelmed by financial pressures. But she never reacted harshly.

“She just stays patient, tries to understand, and gives me space when I need it. I hate that she has to deal with that side of me. She gives me so much love, and I don’t understand what I’ve done to deserve any of it. She could be with someone who has more time, more money, more to offer, but she’s with me… and I love her for it, but at the same time, I’m scared I’m holding her back,” he wrote.

“I keep wondering why. Why would someone like her choose someone like me? I want to believe she’s truly happy, but there’s this constant voice in my head that says I’m not enough. I don’t know if I’m overthinking or just deeply insecure. I love her, and I want to be better for her. I just wish I could feel like I deserve her, too. I don’t know how I can be better for her,” he added.

“It’s the heart and thought that count.”

Hoping to encourage him, many netizens left kind and supportive messages. One after another, they pointed out the traits his girlfriend likely noticed and appreciated in him.

“Give yourself some credit. She sees you fighting despite your limitations (e.g., taking care of your mom, studying for As, making handmade gifts). There’s nothing more attractive than a man that refuses to surrender and does the best he can,” one comment read.

“You don’t need to be rich or match up to her; this ain’t a competition. It’s the heart and thought that count—that’s why she says she prefers handmade gifts, because if you think about it, no matter how rich you are, if you replace love with money, then the relationship is doomed to fail anyway,” another chimed in.

“Sewing a handmade plushie for someone’s birthday is such a big W. Shows you put in effort and you love her,” a third said.

“She just wants YOU. That’s all she wants; she just wants you to love her. So love her. It’s really that simple. You’re not in a competition; there is no competition. There’s just you and her together, making a life out of it. Marriage, or children, eventually. Old age. Till death do us part,” a fourth added.

Some also encouraged him to open up to her about his feelings and work on managing his emotions, warning that unresolved issues could eventually put a strain on their relationship.

