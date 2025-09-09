// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Photo: Freepik / katemangostar (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

‘She can’t be fatter than myself’: Singapore man’s dating deal breakers slammed online

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A man’s unfiltered list of dating “deal breakers” has sparked a fiery debate online after he openly declared the physical traits that would immediately disqualify a woman from his interest.

In a post on a local forum, the man laid out his criteria in painstaking detail, insisting that he would not date women with short hair, larger body types, or what he bluntly described as “ugly feet.”

“Hair is super important. For me, the hair can’t be shorter than shoulder length. [Also], she can’t be fatter than myself. Forgot how to calculate BMI, but I’m around 1.7 m and 80 kg, so not fat nor a skinny guy,” he wrote, before adding his final requirement: “And my last deciding factor is seeing her feet. As long as no stubby toes or rugged toenails.”

After laying out his own list, he invited other men in the forum to share their thoughts, asking: “Guys, what are deal breakers for girls you date appearance-wise?”

“170 at 80 kg is not fat?”

The post quickly gained traction within the subreddit, drawing sharp reactions from some netizens who accused him of having unrealistic standards while being unaware of his own health metrics.

One user mocked his BMI logic, writing: “‘She can’t be fatter than myself’ is wild… bro don’t know how to play the Bitcoin 2010 game. 170 at 80 kg is not fat?? You’re at the red zone for your BMI, broski.”

Another joked about how his foot obsession might play out in real life: “End of first date: ‘Show me your feet now, so I know if we should have a second date.’”

Others questioned his self-awareness. A commenter pointed out: “When he doesn’t consider 170 cm and 80 kg fat, it’s already a red flag. Because I myself am 169 cm and 70 kg, and I’m fit. I find it weird when he doesn’t consider that as fat.”

Still, some users brushed aside the criticism and engaged with his original question, sharing their own appearance-based deal breakers.

One wrote: “Protruding nostril hair. armpit hair and dirty nails. Yellow/black stained teeth. Body / Mouth odour.”

Another kept things simple: “As an average skinny guy, just being hygienic and not being too obese is good enough for me.”

A third added that he would avoid dating women who come across as “entitled” or having double standards, describing them as the type who think: “I want a guy that will buy me meals and love me for who I am, but I’m a really cool person so my presence should be enough and I shouldn’t have to do anything for you!”

