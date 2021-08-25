Sharon Au came to work braless: Kym Ng reveals secrets

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Former City Beat co-hosts Sharon Au and Kym Ng reunited in a show to play some games and to spill tea about one another.

Ms Au, 54, recently appeared as a guest on Mediacorp series Just Swipe Lah, reuniting with host Ms Ng, 46.

The two reminisced on their past projects, did some reenactments of City Beat and revealed secrets as they played a form of table tennis.

As they played, when a ball landed on a cup with a designated number of stars, the other person needed to answer a corresponding question.

Throughout the game, they were asked questions such as when they first met.

Ms Au quickly remembered in 1997 during the Great World City Show, which they both hosted.

However, Ms Ng appeared confused and couldn’t recall the date even after Ms Au described the setting.

When asked about an unforgettable thing that Ms Au did, the other host said, “There was an instance where she came to work without wearing a bra.”

“Why are you still alive? I don’t understand. Why haven’t you been murdered by someone in these 20 years?” Ms Au commented.

Ms Au was then asked what type of person Ms Ng was.

“She’s very hardworking; when she’s at work, she doesn’t like to indulge in unnecessary things like gossiping about others or things that are unconstructive,” said Ms Au.

“She doesn’t like to form any cliques or teams. But this point is something that us juniors…”

Ms Ng cut her statement with, “Think carefully before you speak, okay, auntie?”

“For colleagues like us, she’s a very good role model,” Ms Au continued.

Ms Ng also commented on her co-star’s Instagram posts, noting they were in French, as Ms Au is based in Paris.

“Her Instagram is full of French [words]. Every time I see it, I’m just pui. I nearly unfollowed her,” she joked.

Meanwhile, Ms Au confessed she wasn’t pleased when the latter won awards for City Beat.

“It didn’t feel good. I felt like, ‘Why was it always her?’… I was very sad then. I felt that I should really work harder in the future.”

It was apparent that the duo was very close and could get honest with one another yet still hold the other in high regard. /TISG

