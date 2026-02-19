SG’s ‘youngest millionaire’ gives construction workers S$50 to buy flowers for their wives for Valentine’s Day

SINGAPORE: One of Singapore’s young high-net-worth individuals won praise online after seeing some construction workers late at night on the eve of Valentine’s Day. He then rushed over to give them S$50 each just so they could buy their wives flowers on February 14.

Rayston Liew, also known as Rayston Heem, is making his fortune in AI-branded dropshipping and e-commerce and teaches others to do the same.

At 19, he has styled himself “the youngest millionaire in Singapore” and shares his life online, including how he was able to buy a Ferrari worth S$300,000 at such a young age.

In a departure from most of his content, however, he recently shared a video of his generosity toward some construction workers who were still on the job at 10:43 p.m. last Friday, February 13.

Standing on the balcony of his high-rise, Mr Liew can be seen peering at the construction workers in the next building.

“Should we give them money so they can get flowers for their wives tomorrow?” he asks his unseen male companion.

Without waiting for an answer, he just says, “Let’s go,” and begins running toward the direction of the other building.

He and his companion then enter the floor where the construction workers are and ask them how they are. Mr Liew also points out how late it is already and asks if they’re all married.

He then tells them, “I really admire you guys for working so hard. I stay (in the building) beside, and saw you guys working, so I just really want to bless you guys up.”

Mr Liew then proceeds to take S$200 from his wallet and tells the four men to split it evenly, adding, “I think you guys deserve it. Go get your wives some flowers tomorrow. Treat them good, man.”

They thank him and shake hands with him before he leaves.

While there were the usual few commenters who asked why he “only” gave S$50, most TikTok and Instagram users who weighed in on his post thanked him for his generosity, telling him he’s doing a good thing.

“Bro, you are doing a great job for immigrant workers who work late at night. May God bless you and your family. Gong xi fa cai,” one wrote.

“You have a very good heart,” another chimed in.

Others told him he deserved respect for what he did.

Some seemed to be inspired by what he did, with one Instagram user writing, “THE ONE AND ONLY REASON I WANT TO BE RICH!!” /TISG

