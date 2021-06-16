International COVID 19 SG's reopening has to be evaluated because of large Bukit Merah Covid-19...

SG’s reopening has to be evaluated because of large Bukit Merah Covid-19 cluster and rising unlinked cases: Lawrence Wong

MTF studying situation carefully and will provide updates soon

Photo: FB/Lawrence Wong

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — In light of a large Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Merah and a rising number of unlinked Covid-19 cases, the timing and scope of Singapore’s reopening are being evaluated, says Finance Minister and Covid-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong.

Covid-19 restrictions are due to be relaxed next Monday (June 21) when the ban on dining at hawker centres and restaurants is expected to be lifted.

However, in a Facebook video on Wednesday (Jun 16), Mr Wong said: “Given these developments (Bukit Merah cluster and unlinked cases), we are evaluating the timing and scope of the next stage of reopening. The MTF is studying the situation carefully with public health experts and will provide further updates soon.”

After briefly showing how DIY Covid-19 test kits – now available in pharmacies – can be easily used, Mr Wong went on to add that Covid-19 cases in Bukit Merah are “breaking out not only in the market and the hawker centre, but also, all around the vicinity”.

“And day by day, we are seeing the number of unlinked cases, the cryptic cases in the community are likely to be rising too,” he added.

As of Tuesday, the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre Covid-19 cluster consisted of 25 cases, and the market will be shut for two weeks until Jun 26.

All 85 tenants and workers of the neighbouring 116 Bukit Merah View have also been tested for Covid-19. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

