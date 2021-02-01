Home News SGH: Woman warded after receiving Covid-19 vaccine shows no evidence symptoms are...

SGH: Woman warded after receiving Covid-19 vaccine shows no evidence symptoms are linked to vaccination

Charlene Lin went through various scans and blood draws to pinpoint the cause and rule out diseases and will undergo further testing in the coming week

us-approves-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Singapore General Hospital (SGH) released a statement that no evidence has been found linking the symptoms of one of its warded patients to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Charlene Lin, 37, got vaccinated on Jan 24 and mentioned in a comment widely shared in social media that she felt dizzy after vaccination and suffered weakness in her legs.

Ms Lin, who works in the food and beverage industry, spoke to The Straits Times on Sunday (Jan 31) and shared her experience. The patient explained she had never experienced any allergies to medications before and inquired how to apply for the recently announced Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme for Covid-19 vaccination (VIFAP).

After the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Ms Lin felt dizzy and went to SGH’s emergency department for medical assistance. She went through various testing overnight and was discharged.

- Advertisement -

However, Ms Lin’s legs weakened, making her unable to walk. She was warded on Jan 25, the report noted.

On Sunday (Jan 31), SGH took to Facebook to confirm the incident. “We are aware of reports that an individual is currently warded at SGH after receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.”

“Our doctors have conducted multiple tests, and so far, there is no evidence that her signs and symptoms are related to the vaccine she received recently. We take a cautious approach and will continue to monitor her condition and conduct tests as needed,” said SGH.

Ms Lin went through various scans, and blood draws to pinpoint the cause and rule out diseases. She is scheduled to undergo further testing in the coming week. “My case is just one in a million, so I still support the vaccine,” she told The Straits Times. “Just… luck, I guess.”

On Jan 28, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that out of the 113,000 individuals tested as of Jan 27, 432 adverse events were reported by healthcare professionals.

“Most of these reports were for regular symptoms such as injection site pain and swelling, fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, giddiness, nausea and allergic reactions (such as itch, rash, swelling of eyes or lip). These symptoms are reactions generally associated with all vaccinations, and they generally resolved on their own within a few days.”

Furthermore, three reported cases of anaphylaxis, the rapid onset of severe allergic reactions, were quickly resolved by healthcare professionals, said MOH.

The VIFAP was introduced to provide financial assistance for affected persons in the rare event of serious side-effects assessed to be related to vaccinations. “This programme will give a greater peace of mind for those taking the vaccination,” said MOH.

The VIFAP will provide a one-time payout of up to S$10,000 to an eligible individual who is hospitalised requiring care in the High Dependency or Intensive Care Unit but subsequently recovers from medically significant serious side-effects.

The scheme would also provide a one-time payout of S$225,000 to an individual who dies or suffers permanent severe disability due to Covid-19 vaccination. -/TISG

Read related: 432 adverse events, 3 of them serious, linked to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

432 adverse events, 3 of them serious, linked to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Ho Ching: Younger adults more likely to suffer reactions to Covid vaccine

Singapore—Madam Ho Ching, chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Friday (Jan 29) to explain the side effects and reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, which seems to affect younger adults...
View Post
Featured News

Driver of Mercedes nearly hits man at IKEA Tampines, ends up scratching his own car

Singapore—One Mercedes Benz driver has hopefully learned that impatience doesn’t pay. In his haste to get past a truck parked in the loading bay of the IKEA Tampines, the driver forced his way through an impossibly narrow space. Video footage caught the Mercedes...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock appeals to save Dover Forest

Singapore—Calling it the “soul of the community," Dr Tan Cheng Bock has joined the voices in appealing for the preservation of Dover Forest. The secretary-general of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) wrote, “Dover Forest is a green lung that breathes soul to surrounding neighbourhoods....
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore