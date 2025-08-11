SG60 reflections are over—now what? One change Singapore must make before SG70

SINGAPORE: As the fireworks and festivities of SG60 come to an end, a new conversation is emerging across kopitiams, living rooms, and the digital streets of Reddit: What should Singapore focus on next?

The question, simply put online as “Now that SG60 celebrations are over, what’s one thing you wish Singapore would change or improve before SG70, and why?” sparked a wave of thoughtful responses. From public works, transportation systems, physical facilities, and immigration to youth enablement and social justice, Singaporeans had a lot to say about what people should see or have in the next ten years.

Fixing the fundamentals

A common theme in the responses is the need to get the basics right. One netizen put it this way: “Back to the fundamentals?” They pointed out the urgent need for systems to keep pace with the realities of an ageing and growing population. At the top of the list? Public transport.

With more residents living outside the Central Business District, many called for more reliable, accessible, and affordable transport options. This includes adding new MRT lines, increasing the capacity of existing ones, and ensuring that transport is dependable.

Housing was also a hot topic. Many expressed the need for affordable, clean, and green HDB estates that are built with shorter wait times. They called for a more balanced resale market, alongside sustainable retirement plans and healthcare systems capable of handling demographic shifts.

Then there’s the daily routine. “How to make SG feel less like a pressure cooker?” one commenter asked, expressing a sentiment shared by many. Work-life balance, solid support for family, and elderly care were substantial themes of the discussion, together with the yearning for a society that doesn’t just work but also feels alive.

Empowering the next generation

While many were fixated on established structural problems, others looked to the coming years, particularly the younger generation.

One Redditor suggested a simple, appealing idea: Let youths run small weekend businesses. This could include hot dog stands, coffee carts, or outdoor Pilates classes at park entrances. Beyond being fun, these micro-ventures could encourage creativity, build confidence, and foster community engagement.

The suggestion went further: “Maybe more collaborations between government agencies, town councils, and schools to bring student ideas to life in the community.” Instead of waiting until adulthood to make a difference, why not start small and act now?

A more integrated society

Not all responses were constructive. More than a few commenters raised apprehensions about the challenges of migration, specifically when integration fails to sustain.

While many of the commenters acknowledged the economic explanations for immigration, one Redditor contended that cultural harmony is hurt when “too many immigrants come from one country” and lack the motivation to join in and take part. “Why bother,” the netizen asked, “when everywhere you go, you see people from your home country?”

This wasn’t demanding that borders be shut, but rather, an appeal for equilibrium and stability, an immigration strategy that fills up job openings while encouraging a unified and all-encompassing society.

Going green, going bold

Other suggestions looked to the future, aiming for big, bold national initiatives.

“Nuclear power,” one commenter suggested, along with dreams of more electric vehicles and a smoothly running Terminal 5. There was even a proposal for a third link to Malaysia near Punggol to ease cross-border travel.

On the social support side, users urged the expansion of programs like CHAS and ComCare, alongside stricter rules against vaping and wider QR payment adoption. These might appear like insignificant changes, but they are meaningful steps toward a more efficient, updated, and open-minded social order.

Prosperity for all, not just a few

One specific, straightforward comment encapsulated the disappointment that countless Singaporeans share — the feeling that the country’s economic development hasn’t helped every person.

“We need to create winners so that everyone in Singapore can enjoy prosperity, not just a few,” they wrote, stressing a culture where worker well-being and product excellence are usually relegated to the background in favour of investors’ ROIs.

They advocated that domestic businesses not only survive and thrive globally but also show the way and “walk the talk,” establishing the norms for unbiased employment practices and creating first-rate goods and services. This kind of leadership, they claimed, could help swing Singapore away from a “winner takes all” mentality to a future where accomplishment elevates everybody.

The SG70 wish list: A nation reflects

From inexpensive cars and affordable housing to low crime rates and global innovation, the SG70 wish list is wide-ranging, diverse, and intensely ingrained in the actual experiences of ordinary Singaporeans.

As the Lion City looks toward its 70th birthday, one thing is clear — underneath the brilliant horizon and smart-city tributes lies a populace keen on celebrating not just milestones but on shaping them.