Lifestyle

SG workers share their biggest workplace blunders to comfort man who felt horrible for making a mistake at work

ByYoko Nicole

September 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: After a man shared in an online forum that he felt really terrible for making a huge mistake at work, numerous Singaporean workers swooped in to show their solidarity by recounting their biggest workplace blunders.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Sep 25), he explained how deeply remorseful he felt after accidentally sending a client a report filled with incorrect numbers. The situation worsened when he informed his supervisor about the mistake and received a scolding.

“What do I do? I take responsibility for it, but I just don’t know what to do,” he wrote. “And I’m so sick of myself for making such mistakes. On top of that, I’m really slow at work. I feel like just accepting the scolding and submitting my resignation tomorrow. I’m so tired.”

“I shut down a national bank for 12 hours. It happens.”

In the discussion thread, a wave of support emerged as Singaporeans from various professions shared their gravest mistakes and most embarrassing workplace moments.

See also  "What am I working for?" - Young Singaporean depressed over "work work work" daily grind

One individual said, “I got 50,000 cans of deodorant produced that couldn’t be sold in my market due to the wrong labelling.. you’re fine. Just a mistake.”

Another commented, “I shut down a national bank for 12 hours. It happens.”

A third netizen shared a story about a mistake he made during his first week of work. He said, “I cut a disk wrong which prevented a successful branch opening. Didn’t matter, stayed at the company for eight years.”

One commenter recounted a more significant error, recalling how his mistake took down the company’s entire production. 

He wrote, “If you’re feeling bad – my mistake took down our entire production. Customers from all over the world could not access. Customers were in an uproar and complaints rose, and easily more than a million dollars in overall damages.”

Another individual recalled an experience from his first year of work at his previous company, where he mistakenly ordered $100,000 worth of unreturnable goods. 

See also  "What am I working for?" - Young Singaporean depressed over "work work work" daily grind

He added,  “My boss had to source out buyers from global but failed to offload the items. We had to write it off. It wasn’t exactly only my mistake but I was dead scared that I would get into big trouble since it’s more than my annual pay at that time haha. My boss nagged at me for quite some time. I stayed in that company for the next 10 years.”

Meanwhile, others reassured him that making a mistake at work is a common experience and that it doesn’t define his abilities or worth as an employee. Many also emphasized the importance of learning from such situations rather than letting them discourage him.

One individual explained, “Making mistakes is a part of life, especially work life. The fact that you feel so badly means that you care enough about work and the people affected by this mistake.

“Apologize if you haven’t, the sooner the better. If there is time to fix the mistake, owning up to the mistakes as soon is possible is better.”

See also  "What am I working for?" - Young Singaporean depressed over "work work work" daily grind

Read also: “Come so early for what?!” — Boss grills staff for coming to work too early

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Lifestyle

“I do not know if I can do this ’til then” – Burnt out Singaporean dreads working for another 30 years

September 26, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Unretrenched staff loses motivation to work after his entire team got wiped out in company reorganization

September 26, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Is retiring in Taiwan on just $600,000 doable for Singaporeans?

September 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Business

SIAEC Philippine subsidiary becomes first Embraer authorised E2 jet service centre in APAC

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

AI products and services poised to hit up to S$1.27 trillion by 2027 amid rapid growth and tech challenges

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Due to EW line disruption, S’poreans share hacks for getting home quicker than the suggested route

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI falls by 0.3%

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.