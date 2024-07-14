SINGAPORE: A former employee of a company took to social media to share that her previous employer had failed to fulfil one of the essential obligations companies should adhere to when making CPF contributions.

In her post on r/askSingapore, she explained that after she left her job last year, her boss didn’t pay her last month’s CPF, even though they had already deducted it from her salary.

She tried contacting the company multiple times to resolve the payment issue, but they ignored her.

Eventually, she turned to the CPF board and filed a report, hoping it would expedite the process. However, six months later, the issue still hasn’t been resolved.

“I sent a few emails to CPF looking for a possible timeline, they updated me that after investigation, CPF demanded payment from the employer but apparently she has been ignoring it,” she said.

“So they now issued a summon letter for an interview, but still cannot give me an approximate timeline.”

Although she is not in a hurry to receive the money, as it will go into her CPF account, she is concerned that the process is taking much longer than expected.

She then asked others in the community, “Anyone has a similar experience?”

“Now that the case is with the CPF Board, let them handle it.”

In the discussion thread, the Singaporean Redditors assured her that the CPF board doesn’t let things slide when it comes to missed contributions.

They explained that the board will persistently send reminders to her employer and escalate to an investigation if these reminders go unanswered.

Her employer will also be contacted to cooperate in the investigation, ensuring she will eventually receive her CPF contributions unless her employer declares bankruptcy.

However, they cautioned that these procedures may take some time and advised her to be patient.

One Redditor, who had a similar case, advised her to “regularly email her CPF investigation officer to remind the officer about her case and ask for an update.”

Another added, “It will take awhile, but now that the case is with the CPF Board, let them handle it. Your previous employer will pay your CPF + accrued interest + late interest charges. Or risk a fine and/or jail.”

On a different note, some Redditors expressed disbelief at her employer’s negligence towards CPF obligations.

One Redditor wrote, “I’m struggling to understand how dumb someone has to be to ignore CPF. Like you are literally stealing from the government. Not the employee.”

One Redditor added, “Even my China ex-boss got scared and paid up right after I threatened to report to CPF when they didn’t pay me my last salary and credit my CPF.

Your ex-boss is just playing with fire. People who run a business wouldn’t wanna get into trouble for this kinda stuff.”

