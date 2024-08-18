SINGAPORE: If you’re heading to Johor Bahru (JB) to save on grocery expenses or for some time away from home, taking the bus is a budget-friendly way to get there, but timing your trip can make a big difference.

Buses usually take around 45 minutes to reach JB, but during peak times, the journey can stretch to over seven hours. To make your trip smoother and lighter on the pocket, here are the best times to take the bus to JB, according to MoneySmart.

Going to JB by bus on weekdays

On weekdays, the best time to travel to JB by bus is early morning. The first buses typically depart around 5 am, and catching one of these early services can help you avoid the heavy traffic that builds up later in the day.

This is particularly useful when planning a day trip, as it maximises your time in JB. Early morning buses are typically less crowded, and the immigration checkpoints are generally quieter, which means a smoother and faster journey.

If early mornings aren’t your thing, avoiding travelling during peak hours is best. On weekdays, peak times are between 7 am and 9 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm, when commuters on both sides of the Causeway are heading to and from work.

Travelling during these hours can lead to longer waits at customs and heavy traffic.

If you have a flexible schedule, consider travelling during the midweek. It allows you to dodge the weekend rush and avoid the crowds of people who extend their JB stays into Monday or Friday.

Going to JB by bus on weekends

Weekends naturally see an uptick in travellers heading to JB, but with some planning, you can avoid the worst traffic. The best times to travel on weekends are either early in the morning, before 8 am, or later at night, after 9 pm.

These off-peak periods generally have less traffic and shorter queues at customs.

Sunday mornings before 11 am are also a good choice, as buses are less crowded and the border crossing tends to be quicker. For those planning a late return, catching a bus after 10 pm can help you avoid the weekend traffic.

Also, the CW2 bus service, which operates 24 hours between Queen Street Terminal and JB CIQ, has a 15 to 20-minute interval before 11 pm and a 45-minute interval from 11 pm to 4 am.

This makes it a convenient option for those who have the flexibility to travel during off-peak hours and want to avoid the crowds.

Going to JB by bus on Public Holidays

Public holidays, especially during festive periods like Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, are the most challenging times to travel to JB. Traffic congestion and long queues at customs are almost inevitable, and the journey can take significantly longer than usual.

If possible, it’s best to avoid travelling on these days.

However, if you have no other choice, be prepared for delays and consider leaving either the day before the holiday or early in the morning to get ahead of the crowds.

If your trip is purely for leisure, it might be worth reconsidering and postponing until after the holidays to avoid the stress and frustration of long waits.

Travelling to JB by bus can be a convenient and budget-friendly option, but the experience depends on when you choose to go. Make the most of your trip by planning to travel during off-peak hours! /TISG

