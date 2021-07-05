International Business & Economy 90 Tech Passes issued while there is a raging debate on PMET...

90 Tech Passes issued while there is a raging debate on PMET jobs in SG

Unsplash image by @lucabravo

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

InternationalBusiness & EconomyHome NewsSG Economy
- Advertisement -

Singapore—In order to address the shortfall in tech talent in the country, local professionals are being aggressively poached by competing companies. This move in the backdrop of rising tensions between locals PMETs and the government’s policy is a cause for concern here. 

And while the number of foreign workers in Singapore decreased by 8.6 per cent last year, there has been a recent jump in foreigners working in the tech sector, who have been issued 90 work passes, since the Tech.Pass scheme was launched in January.

Singapore’s tech talent crunch was acknowledged some weeks ago by Mr Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), who called the shortage “severe.” 

On May 4, Mr Menon underlined in a speech that the “ for tech talent is economy-wide as more sectors embark on digitalisation” and added that there are not enough tech graduates to fill vacancies. 

Because of the large demand and small supply of local tech workers, he added that “we have to continue to depend on foreigners to fill the growing vacancies for technology jobs over the next few years”.

- Advertisement -

ST reported that some businesses have responded to the shortfall of tech talent through aggressive poaching tactics, which include highly attractive salary packages.

The report quotes the country manager for Singapore at recruitment company Robert Walters, Mr Monty Sujanani, as noting that the market is candidate-driven and that firms competing for top talent was “bound to happen.”

It also quotes a senior director of technology at recruitment agency Randstad Singapore, Mr Daljit Call, as saying that this type of poaching is often focused on top management or jobs that call for unique skill sets.

These job candidates being wooed by other companies may look forward to salary increase of 8 to 12 per cent, and sometimes even 20 or 30 per cent.

In another report, ST said that 90 Tech.Passes have been issued as of May 31, up from the 22 passes reported in March. 

- Advertisement -

The Tech.Pass, administered by the Economic Development Board (EDB), is valid for two years and allows established tech entrepreneurs, leaders, or technical experts from around the world to come to the country to perform frontier and disruptive innovations.

Tech.Pass holders are expected to have credentials in establishing tech firms and developing products that have been widely adopted. 

The scheme was designed specifically to attract top foreign tech talent to come and work in Singapore.

Launched on Jan 19 of this year, the Government said it would allow for 500 Tech.Passes to be issued.

- Advertisement -

Tech.Pass holders may also sponsor their spouses, children and parents on dependant’s or long-term visit passes.

There’ll be a ministerial statement on this topic in Parliament tomorrow. The Independent will be bringing updates on the jobs debate.

/TISG

Read also: Kumaran Pillai: MAS director’s statement on SG dependence on foreign tech talent should be taken with ‘a pinch of salt’

Kumaran Pillai: MAS director’s statement on SG dependence on foreign tech talent should be taken with ‘a pinch of salt’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man hurls death threats and homophobic slurs at LGBT community, says ‘I’ll f**king send my guys to riot at Pink Dot and make it...

Singapore — A man on TikTok openly threatened members of the + community in an expletive-filled video. In a video of an Instagram live broadcast, two men were seen talking. The man in the top half of the screen did not say...
View Post
Featured News

Sons of former S’pore president face off in court over shareholdings

Singapore — Two sons of former Singapore president Ong Teng Cheong are settling a dispute in court over shareholdings in their family business Ong&Ong Holdings. Ong Tze Guan, 55, sued his younger brother Ong Tze Boon, 53 as well as six other...
View Post
COVID 19

Dr Tan Cheng Bock says hear out doctors with non-mainstream views instead of coming across as “dismissive or arrogant”

Singapore — PSP Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock called for a platform to be convened for medical professionals to raise their concerns or ‘non-mainstream views’. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 30), the founder of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shared...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent