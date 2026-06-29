SG Police: Singapore’s new mobile traffic camera deployed on BKE to capture speed-related driving offences from July 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore motorists travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands will soon encounter a new mobile speed camera as authorities tighten efforts to reduce speeding and improve road safety.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the mobile traffic camera will begin operations on July 1 along the BKE, about 9 km after the Turf Club Avenue exit. The stretch has a speed limit of 90 km/h.

The announcement, made on June 26, follows more than a week of testing and calibration that began on June 16. Vehicle drivers may have already seen the camera on site, but enforcement will officially begin next week.

Slowing drivers before they reach the danger zones

The new camera is part of an effort to improve safety along the expressway, where speed has long been a concern.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) introduced speed-regulating strips near Exit 10B in November 2025. These strips create a rumbling effect that encourages drivers to ease off the accelerator before reaching the affected stretch.

SPF reminded motorists that speed limits are in place for everyone’s safety and urged drivers to follow them at all times.

Singapore has steadily expanded the use of technology to enforce traffic laws over the years. Mobile speed cameras give traffic police greater flexibility by allowing enforcement to focus on locations where speeding is a concern rather than relying solely on fixed cameras.

Unpaid fines could block foreign vehicles from re-entering Singapore

The police also reminded owners of foreign-registered vehicles that unpaid traffic-related fines could affect future entry into Singapore.

Vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences may be turned away at Singapore’s land checkpoints.

From Nov 2, those vehicles will also be unable to apply for or renew their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) with LTA until outstanding fines have been settled.

SPF advised motorists to settle any unpaid fines before renewing their VEP or travelling into Singapore.

Safer roads start with responsible driving, not just enforcement

Speed cameras may catch offenders, but they can’t replace responsible driving. Enforcement works best when drivers slow down because they value the safety of everyone on the road, not simply because a speed trap camera might be watching.