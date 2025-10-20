// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 20, 2025
Photo: IG-Reddit video screenshot/@popping_sg
2 min.Read

‘SG people working in Singapore banks get 12 months’ salary bonus’ — Singaporean woman working in Malaysian bank claims, ‘This is normal’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: “Some people can get like 12 months’ bonus. Yeah. I work in a bank, a Malaysian bank,” were the very words that became a viral moment and caught everyone’s attention in a TikTok video by @popping_sg.

Filmed in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD), the video has racked up close to 234,000 views and 2.6K likes, with reactions ranging from admiration to total disbelief.

@popping_sg

I think I need more friends who has more than with 1 million #poppingsg #bank #salary #bonus

♬ original sound – Popping_SG – Popping_SG

In the video, a cheerful woman confidently explains her experience working in a Malaysian bank operating in Singapore and casually mentions that receiving 12 months’ worth of bonus pay isn’t uncommon.

Salary shock: S$8K to S$12K/month is normal!

When asked what a base salary would look like, she estimates S$8K to S$12K monthly, but you’ll need to be someone who has brought in S$150 million worth of assets.

In typical @popping_sg flair, their interviewer then asks if she celebrates by popping bottles at Clarke Quay.

“Clarke Quay is not in anymore,” she replied, adding, “Maybe MBS (Marina Bay Sands), yeah.”

Taken aback, the interviewer replied with a chuckle, “So I need 150 friends who have S$1 million. Then my salary would be around S$8K to S$12K a month… Let me go through my Facebook.”

Jokes aside, many Singaporeans in the comments weren’t convinced this was the norm — or that this woman was speaking on behalf of the top echelons of banking.

Some claimed the 12-month bonus figure was “not the norm even in the banking industry.” Others guessed her bonus was likely based on commission, not a flat salary multiple.

Some explained that in real banking structures, the average staff might receive two to three months’ bonus, while top-tier performers might reach 20 to 30 months, although that’s “less than 1% of staff.”

Others speculated the woman was likely a Vice President-level relationship manager at a retail or consumer banking segment — not an ultra-high-net-worth private banker.

“Private banks usually start at US$5 million, not US$1 million,” a commenter wrote.
“She’s probably in the retail – private client segment. Not the ultrarich tier.”

“S$12K x 24 = S$288,000 — ok lah, not bad,” one local calculated. Another added, “I work in sales in a top MNC and got 11 months’ bonus too — not just banks.”

“Nothing left inside to enjoy life…”

However, as glamorous as the numbers sound, several commenters also issued a grim reality check.

“Sure, you can afford landed property by the time you’re 45, but you have nothing left inside to enjoy life,” one wrote. “Always on call. Weekend events. Weird hours. Not worth it,” said another.

“There’s simply no work-life balance or family time…”

There’s no doubt that banking in Singapore — especially in front-office or sales-based roles — can offer serious payoffs, but as commenters highlighted, those perks usually come with intense pressure, burnout, and long hours.

As one ex-banker summarised it best: “A lot of my ex-colleagues are there for the money, but there’s simply no work-life balance or family time.”

So, is a “12 months” bonus “normal” in Singapore’s banking sector? Technically, yes — if you’re in the top 1%, that is, but for the rest of us, it’s often just a two to three months’ bonus, with sales staff relying on commission.

IMDA: Singapore's tech professionals now earn over S$9,000/month; AI skills dominate among 20 most in-demand tech skills

Woke woman claims to be "grateful" for experience after being assaulted by Haitian men 
