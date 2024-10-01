SINGAPORE: In recent years, there has been a growing concern among Singaporean parents regarding the pressures they face in raising their children.

The competitive nature of Singapore’s education system, high living costs, and the pursuit of a work-life balance have overwhelmed many parents.

The societal expectations to provide their children with the best opportunities, often through expensive enrichment classes and tuition, add to the burden.

A web of stress

Based on the article about parental burnout published by the Raffles Medical Group, Singaporean parents, much like their counterparts around the globe, yearn for their children to soar to the highest peaks of academic achievement.

Yet, in their relentless pursuit of excellence, they often find themselves ensnared in a web of stress for themselves and for their beloved children.

The pressure to excel academically looms large, casting a shadow over the lives of many Singaporean families. Parents, in their earnest desire to provide the best for their children, often overlook their well-being.

This self-neglect, while born out of love, can lead to a perilous path of emotional and physical exhaustion. The stakes are high, and the cost can be seen in the strain on marriages and careers and even in the emotional distance that grows between parent and child.

The landscape of parenting has shifted dramatically over the decades.

Ms Cheryl Ong, a senior psychologist at the National University Hospital, reflects on how parenting used to be more straightforward, focusing on basic needs like food, safety, and behaviour.

Today, however, parents are inundated with a plethora of research on early childhood development, burdening them with the added responsibility of nurturing their children’s emotional health and physical well-being.

The challenge doesn’t end there. Parents must navigate a labyrinth of conflicting parenting theories, often finding that these ideals clash with the realities of their lives.

In dual-income, multi-generational households, the stress intensifies with differing parenting values between spouses and grandparents, each with their own opinions on how to raise a child.

The breaking point

The breaking point for many parents may be reached when they find themselves sacrificing their well-being for their children’s success.

This can manifest in various forms, such as financial strain from educational investments, emotional exhaustion from constant oversight, or physical fatigue from juggling work and parenting responsibilities.

Resilience and adaptability

While it may seem that modern parents are reaching their breaking point, it is important to remember that resilience and adaptability are inherently human traits.

By acknowledging the challenges and working together to find solutions, modern Singaporean parents can navigate the complexities of modern parenting and find joy in the journey.