SINGAPORE: A jobseeker in the IT industry took to social media on Sunday (Mar 9) to share his concern over being in his fifth month of looking for a job and still unable to find one. In his post, he shared that he cannot deny feeling burnt out and demoralised despite using the time to upskill.

“I am burnt out from my job search of five months and still looking,” he wrote. “Anyone else in the same plight who can share their story and how they got out of this?” While waiting, he decided to add to his skill set. “I’ve been working towards a certification in the meantime in an effort to upskill or appear more relevant to prospective employers,” he shared. “But every so often, it feels very demoralising. I’m in the IT line.”

In a commendable show of support, many online users responded with words of encouragement. Some shared that they, too, are in the same boat, while others who have been in his position shared a word of advice.

“Me, over three years out of a job after a decade of working in IT,” said one. “Problem? Location.” Another who has been jobless since May 2024 encouraged him to hang in there.

Still, one commenter gave him practical advice. “The tip is to present (yourself) to them as a competitor who is willing to work with them,” he wrote. “It has worked well so far. Start a side hustle and do well. It helps you get some income while applying for jobs, too. It helps during interviews because you present yourself as somebody versatile. You know how to be the hacker and the hustler. Use that as your leverage. The mistake many people make is to offer solely their time and hard skills in exchange for money. Time can be optimized, and hard skills (mostly) can be automated. You are gonna be competing against many people out there. The goal is to present yourself as a way to put the business on steroids. All the best!”

According to Morgan Law, finding yourself in a job search period can be a complicated time as it can come with a lot of stress and anxiety. However, there are several ways people can avoid burnout while looking for a job. The first step is to recognise burnout. Feeling irritable, easily frustrated, overwhelmed, not wanting to socialise, declining mental health, and having a hard time getting simple tasks done are all signs of burnout.

There are several ways to prevent this. First, do not apply out of panic. Create a schedule that is realistic and feasible, and set aside some time for personal development, which can add to your CV and even boost your confidence and morale. It will also help you stay connected to your family and friends, keeping in mind that sometimes, friends can help you be on the lookout for job openings. It can also help to innovate your job search and be open to looking in different places.

See also: 27-year-old employee feels lost and says, ‘I truly don’t know what I am looking for’

Featured image by Freepik/Waewkidja (for illustration purposes only)