SG High Commissioner travels all the way to Uttar Pradesh village for staff member’s wedding

SINGAPORE: Simon Wong Wie Kuen, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, won the hearts of many when he attended the recent wedding of one of his staff members at a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Wong posted photos of the happy occasion on Tuesday (Nov 25), where he can be seen surrounded by dignitaries as well as family members of the staff members, including small children.

“GM Dear Friends. A big thank you for making my staff’s #wedding the talk of #bulanshahr. #Shaadi aunties are circling his younger siblings,” he wrote in his post on X.

Humorously, he also gave his “humble thanks” for the “avalanche of wedding and birthday invitations” he had received, adding, “All of u give me #oxygen to do my job better. HC Wong.”

His post went viral, and many users on the platform expressed their delight.

“This is the wholesome content we need! A leader celebrating their team’s personal milestones shows genuine care. Wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!” one wrote.

“Because your tweet was so special. It should have been highlighted. Thank you for making your staff wedding day so memorable,” another chimed in.

“Respected sir, thank you for this inclusiveness. This will be remembered forever!” an X user wrote.

Another issued a special invitation, writing, “Thank u, Sir. Very kind of u. Next year, at my son’s wedding, I will invite u.”

Others praised Mr Wong for his clothing, as he was decked out in traditional garments.

“Your excellency, you are looking so good in Indian traditional clothes,” one wrote.

Some Singaporeans on X also commended Mr Wong. One tagged the account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and wrote, “Our Ambassador to India travelled to a tier 4 town to celebrate the wedding of his staff … the warm smile on his face is so precious….”

Another wrote, “Thanks for carrying the Singapore flag high and yet grounded!”

Mr Wong, who was appointed to his post in 2020, previously served as Singapore’s Trade Representative to Taiwan. Having joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 1990, he served in a number of capacities in the MFA for the Americas, Europe, and Northeast Asia, including stints as Ambassador at the Singapore Embassy in Hanoi, Minister-Counsellor at the Singapore Embassy in Beijing, and First Secretary at the Singapore Embassy in Seoul. /TISG

Read also: SG High Commissioner: “Singapore” misspelt as “Singapur” on road sign