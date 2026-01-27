// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
X screengrab/ @SGinIndia
Singapore News
2 min.Read

SG High Commissioner says South Indian food tastes like home

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Simon Wong, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, endeared himself to that country’s people once again by putting up photos on X where he showed how much he loves South Indian food.

Mr Wong’s down-to-earth style, support for his staff, and evident enjoyment of many aspects of the country where he’s been assigned since 2020.

In November, he won many hearts when he traveled all the way to Uttar Pradesh village for the wedding of one of his staff. The following month, he was supposed to go to another wedding, but could not do so the widespread flight disruptions on India’s IndiGo airline that began in early December because of crew shortages and operational mismanagement.

Undaunted by this, Mr Wong chose to show up virtually instead.

Amid the challenges the world is facing, Mr Wong is a consistent source of joy. In his latest tweet from January 25 (Sunday), he wrote, “Namaste India. Getting my weekend fill of South Indian food Appam. Can you name the dishes? Taste like home.”

Screenshot 2026 01 26 at 6.05.31%E2%80%AFAM

The High Commissioner then posted a photo of himself in front of quite a delicious-looking spread, which commenters on X were only too happy to identify.

“Appam with that fluffy edge perfection, Kerala chicken stew, prawn mango curry, veg korma & parotta! HC Wong, you’ve nailed authentic Malayali comfort food. Happy Republic Day!” wrote one.

An X user from Singapore said that appam was their favourite breakfast after a morning walk as well, while others said the photos made them hungry for the treat.

“Wow, that looks delicious. Crazy fact, but I ate appam for the first time in Singapore,” a local commenter chimed in.

Some commenters were able to identify the restaurant as Mahabelly, a South Indian restaurant in Saket, Delhi.

As with Mr Wong’s other posts that have gone viral, some commenters ended up issuing invitations or suggestions, such as the one who wrote, “Good to see that you are visiting and exploring different states and their cuisines and cultures. Also, come to Odisha, India’s best-kept secret. The hospitality, food, and culture will surely amaze you.”

Prior to his stint in India, Mr Wong previously served as Singapore’s Trade Representative to Taiwan. Having joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 1990, he served in a number of capacities in the MFA for the Americas, Europe, and Northeast Asia, including stints as Ambassador at the Singapore Embassy in Hanoi, Minister-Counsellor at the Singapore Embassy in Beijing, and First Secretary at the Singapore Embassy in Seoul. /TISG

