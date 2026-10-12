SG food delivery riders & migrant construction workers wear masks on the job amid haze while their employers adjust work arrangements to protect staff health

Nick Karean | October 12, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Singapore food delivery riders and migrant construction workers wear masks amid haze

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Singapore’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reached 192 on Oct 9 before easing the following day.

Delivery rider Wang Cai Fu (transliterated), 57, said he had been coughing for three weeks and cut his Friday shift short.

Hexacon Construction issued N95 masks and said it would suspend site work whenever poor visibility affected safety. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s haze is making outdoor work harder, but many workers still need to earn a living. Delivery riders and migrant construction workers have continued their duties while taking precautions against the polluted air. Singapore’s 24-hour PSI reached 192 on Friday, Oct 9, before easing gradually on Saturday. The National Environment Agency classified readings of 136 to 192 that evening as unhealthy.

Delivery rider Wang Cai Fu (transliterated), 57, said he had been coughing for three weeks. He wore a disposable mask beneath a cloth mask while making deliveries. After spending S$120 on medical care, he still needed to work to support himself. Wang usually delivers food for seven to eight hours daily. On Friday, he stopped after two hours because the haze had worsened and his cough had not cleared. By Saturday morning, he had already completed three orders. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Part-time rider Faiz Bin Suhaimi (transliterated), 31, works as an information technology technician during the week. He adjusts his delivery hours based on haze conditions but spends at least 4 hours delivering each time, Lianhe Zaobao reported (Oct 10) Construction workers face haze, heat and site dust Ripon (transliterated), a 32-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker who has worked in Singapore for seven years, described occasional dizziness and coughing. He said the haze, hot weather and dust at construction sites added to the strain.

Workers remind one another to drink water and look after their health. Their safety supervisor also advises them to wear masks during morning briefings and during worksite checks. These accounts show why workplace safety measures are critical in such situations. Workers who spend hours outdoors have fewer options to avoid polluted air when their jobs depend on being outside. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Employers issue masks and prepare to halt unsafe work Hexacon Construction has issued N95 masks and uses the 24-hour PSI and visibility to guide safety measures at its sites, said environmental, health and safety manager Cai Li Ling (transliterated), 48. The company shares advice through safety briefings, meetings, emails and WhatsApp messages. Workers who feel unwell, struggle to breathe or experience eye irritation are told to seek help from the site safety team.

Cai said the company would pause work whenever visibility was affected, regardless of the PSI reading, until conditions stabilised. UOB has also distributed masks and encouraged staff to limit outdoor activities. Group head of human resources Tang Zi Qiang (transliterated) said employees with haze-related health concerns could speak to their managers about adjusting work arrangements. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Foodpanda reminds riders to drink water, wear masks and take breaks through its app and other channels. Its “Excused Breaks” feature lets riders take short breaks between orders while retaining applicable incentives. Flexible work arrangements can help protect outdoor workers Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower advises employers to assess risks, reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor work, provide rest breaks and ensure workers stay hydrated. Suitable masks or respirators should be provided when demanding outdoor work cannot be avoided. The challenge is that safety measures work only when workers can use them without feeling compelled to push through illness to earn money. Employers should make it practical for staff to report symptoms, pause unsafe tasks, and adjust their hours when conditions worsen. A mask helps, but the ability to stop and rest can matter just as much.