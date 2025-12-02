// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
25 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik / katemangostar (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

SG employee alarmed after company delays CPF contributions for eight straight months

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Alarmed by the fact that his company has been consistently late with its Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, one Singaporean employee took to social media to ask locals if “he should be worried” about this and “if this is normal” in other workplaces.

In an anonymous post on the r/smeSingapore forum, the employee revealed that during the eight months he has worked at the company, his CPF contributions have almost always arrived late—sometimes “two to three weeks past the official deadline.”

“I’ve noticed they’re always late, and this month, we’re already 3 weeks past and [there’s] still nothing,” he said.

He also mentioned that when he brought the issue up with HR last month, he never received a clear explanation.

“They just said ‘don’t worry, it will be processed soon’ and gave me some excuse about their accounts department being busy. When I mentioned there’s actually a deadline for employers to pay CPF, they looked annoyed with me,” he wrote.

See also  'Shouldn’t a company have the courtesy to inform staff before salary delays?' — Employee upset that his employer didn't give him a heads-up

Looking for some perspective, he asked the Reddit community: “Is this normal in Singapore? Should I be concerned that my company might be having cash flow issues?”

He added, “I’m worried this might be a red flag. I’ve never had this problem at my previous job, where the CPF would come in right on time. Anyone else experienced this before? What should I do — just keep waiting, complain to MOM, or start looking for a new job?”

“Start working on your backup plan.”

In the comments section, many users confirmed his fears. One former SME boss said, “I can confirm there are cash flow issues because I also played these kind of games before. Start finding new job as soon as you can.”

Another individual pointed out, “No, it’s not normal to flout rules set by the government. If cashflow issues worsen, they’d end up paying your salary late as well. Think you’ve given them enough chance (8 months), better find another job.”

See also  Morning Digest, Feb 21

A third added, “Defo cash flow issues. Occasionally, for SME still ok; regularly is just problematic. There are some scenarios I have experienced where this is some min-maxing micromanagement of company accounts, but even in those instances, these companies are not ideal employers, so even if you really love the company you’re working for…Start working on your backup plan.”

According to the CPF Board, employers are required to submit CPF contributions by the 14th of the following month, or on the next working day if the 14th happens to be a weekend or public holiday. Missing this deadline may result in a late interest charge of 1.5% per month.

Once the CPF Board receives the payment, the contributions are typically credited to the individual’s CPF accounts within three working days. 

Read also: ‘I’m losing hope as a Singaporean’: Local says he’s been jobless for almost a year

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

One household uses thinner to kill insects, five neighbors complain due to foul odor that affects their lives

SINGAPORE: Five households complained that their neighbour has been...

Jail sentence for couple from China who treated SG as a ‘hunting ground’ for scamming people

SINGAPORE: A man and woman from China were arrested...

4 weeks’ jail for Swedish exchange student who snuck into F1 VIP, race operations areas

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old student from Sweden was caught trespassing...

Tensions with China mean a loss for Japan’s tourism but a win for Singapore and other SEA countries

SINGAPORE: Tensions between China and Japan began last month...

Business

999-year leasehold units up for sale at Peninsula Plaza

SINGAPORE: 330 square metres of strata retail space at...

Adaptability and learning agility top hiring priorities in Singapore fintech, report finds

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 (69.2%) hiring managers at...

More Singapore workers ‘hug’ their jobs amid rising cost of living and economic uncertainty

SINGAPORE: More Singapore workers are choosing to “hug” their...

China’s AI champions shift training to Southeast Asia, turning the region into a geopolitical workaround for U.S. chip controls

BEIJING: Beijing’s tech giants are quietly heading offshore to...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //