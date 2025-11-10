// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 10, 2025
24.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore NewsEducation
1 min.Read

‘SG education system should add useful life skills’ — Singaporean says ‘personal finance, workplace communication, and stress management subjects will better help students prepare for adulthood’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: In a country where students routinely ace exams but freeze at the sight of a tax form, a Singaporean on Reddit has sparked a fresh debate: Should our schools stop obsessing over algebra so much and start also teaching actual, real-life skills?

Posting on r/asksg, the local wrote, “In the past, I believe that our educational system in Singapore placed more emphasis on academics, such as algebra and essay writing, and memorisation, than it did on the kinds of skills that truly help you deal with everyday life.”

The Singaporean questioned why subjects like workplace communication, stress management, personal finance, and CPF literacy still don’t feature in the curriculum. “Many intelligent people I’ve met struggled with adult issues after they started working or living on their own, despite doing well in school,” he noted.

He then posed the question that ignited the comment section: “If you could redesign the curriculum and add one subject that would prepare students for adulthood, what would it be, and why?”

See also  Watain petition now wants to ban more metal bands scheduled to perform in Singapore in 2019

Turns out, other Singaporeans collectively do have thoughts about them, and there are a lot of them, such as the ones below:

  • “Financial literacy, both personal and basic profit and loss and balance sheet statements.”
  • “Singapore law — employment and contract law, Sale of Goods Act.”
  • “Critical thinking, self-introspection, and working in F&B to deal with difficult customers.”

One even called for “relationship building skills with parents, colleagues, networking circles,” and added a request most therapists would cheer: “Emotional stability for regulating emotion with healthy strategies, reframing to positivity.”

Another suggested a subject so deceptively simple it might just change lives: “How to learn things yourself.”

Other recommendations included cybersecurity, moral values, social etiquette, civic respect, “and the fact that adults are not always right”, and the underrated daily habit of “five minutes of meditation before assembly.”

From this colourful chorus, the focus is quite straightforward — Singaporeans don’t just want a smarter next generation, they want a more self-aware, financially capable, emotionally resilient, and genuinely prepared one to survive whatever Singapore throws at them.

See also  Video of Chan Chun Sing blasting opposition for offering voters S$300 during election resurfaces, a day after Heng Swee Keat announces Bicentennial bonus

After all, there’s no use solving what’s for x if you can’t solve what’s for your own stress.

Read related: ‘My boss nags at me every day’ — SG worker says, ‘I’m feeling stuck’ because ‘I’m an introvert, I prefer texting my boss rather than talking to him’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

HDB neighbors upset as uncle burns incense in the corridor at night, causing unbearable smoke﻿

SINGAPORE: More residents in Yishun complained about a man...
Singapore News

Halloween skulls forgot to ‘go home’ after the festivities, residents call it terrifying

SINGAPORE: Residents recently complained about some Halloween decorations that...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

© The Independent Singapore

// //