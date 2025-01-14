SINGAPORE: Jacob and Harley Nelson, also known as the Spud Brothers, have become internet famous for elevating the lowly potato, amassing 3.4 million followers on TikTok and over half a million on Instagram.

Moreover, long queues can be seen in their videos lining up for a taste of their spuds, patiently waiting long before the brothers open their food trucks.

Their social media savvy has caused them to be known all over the world, even reaching one Singaporean couple who made their way to the Spud Brothers’ food truck and ended up with a free meal.

“They flew in for SINGAPORE for a spud,” a Jan 9 video on their Facebook page is captioned, although as the couple from Singapore and the other people in the queue were wearing summer clothes, the video must have been taken some time ago.

“So you’re our friends from Singapore,” one of the Spud Brothers tells the couple, asking them how long their flight had taken. And when the woman replies that it took 13 hours to get to London, he responds with an awed “Wow.”

The other brother then quips, “Just for a potato!” which makes the woman laugh. Her partner, however, agrees and says, “Yeah, just for a potato.”

“You’ve come to the right place,” the first Spud Brother then tells them. He also says that they’ve been to Singapore in the past, but when his brother contradicts him, he corrects himself and says that they’ve actually been to Kuala Lumpur.

The other brother chimes in with, “Singapore is like (an) own country, isn’t it? So we went to Malaysia.”

The brothers also say they’ve been to the Philippines, where they have family, and ask the couple about Singaporean laws and fines when it comes to dropping chewing gum in the streets.

When they were finished preparing the couple’s order, the brothers handed over a map of the world where countries can be scratched off. It seems that when visitors from different nations come to the Spud Brothers’ food truck, they are asked to do so.

The couple from Singapore was delighted to do so, with the man eagerly taking the coin one of the brothers handed over.

“You can’t see our country,” the woman laughed.

After they were asked to hold the map up for the camera, one of the brothers handed them their order, saying, “And these are free,” while the other one said, “Scratch them up, and you get it free,” before his brother wished them a safe journey home.

/TISG

