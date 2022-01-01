Home News SG Clean Day means no sweeping of public areas in HDB estates...

SG Clean Day means no sweeping of public areas in HDB estates one day each month in 2022

Photo: FB screengrab/Public Hygiene Council

New fitness routine for residents n HDB estates in 2022: Broomaerobics

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Singapore – What happens to HDB estates  when cleaners take a break and leave off sweeping public areas and grounds for just one day?

We are about to find out.

SG Clean Day was started in 2021 to gauge how much litter the country produces when cleaners who keep public areas spic and span hold off for just one day. The initiative also aims to create more appreciation for cleaners.

The Public Hygiene Council, the agency that came up with the idea, launched the campaign on April 25 , 2022, in partnership with all 17 town councils.

- Advertisement 1-

The idea was to hold SG Clean Day once every quarter, and then once a month by 2022.

This means that in 2022,  from 6 am to midnight there will be zero sweeping  in certain areas for one day every month.

“I urge everyone in Singapore to keep our beloved public spaces, such as our neighbourhoods, hawker centres and parks, clean,” said Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu, who was guest of honour at the launch of the campaign.

“We can do this simply by disposing of our litter properly, returning our trays after meals, flushing the toilets properly after use, and encouraging our families and friends to do the same,” she said.

The next SG Clean Day will be Jan 23, 2022, a Sunday. The National Parks Board (NParks) will also take part in the initiative by ceasing cleaning at all parks and gardens for a day.

“On this day, cleaners will be given a rest or reduced workload as recognition and appreciation,” said the council.

With cleaners off duty for the day, residents will be encouraged to grab a broom or form small groups to pick up litter around their neighbourhoods.

- Advertisement 2-

“We encourage everyone to take personal responsibility in keeping our estates and parks clean by binning their trash or organising a clean-up in your neighbourhood,”  the council said./TISG

Read related: Hawker centres, dining places, not necessarily cleaner after SG Clean campaign began

Hawker centres, dining places, not necessarily cleaner after SG Clean campaign began

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

SG Clean Day means no sweeping of public areas in HDB estates one day each month in 2022

Singapore – What happens to HDB estates  when cleaners take a break and leave off sweeping public areas and grounds for just one day? We are about to find out. SG Clean Day was started in 2021 to gauge how much...
Read more
Home News

The many strange things HDB CCTV cameras captured this year, 2021, ‘hantu’ included!

Singapore — The topic of installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on shared spaces outside a Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit was frequently discussed...
Read more
Home News

Social media influencer charged with uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans platform

Singapore — A 22-year-old man is accused of uploading scores of sexually explicit photos and videos  online. Titus Low Kaide allegedly put dozens of  these...
Read more
Home News

Could this be the stupidest thing you’ve seen all year?

Singapore—A video of a man playing around with a petrol pump, pretending to shoot another man,  and spraying petrol on the ground has gone...
Read more
Celebrity

Zheng Geping’s family eats tapow-ed chicken rice at home to celebrate son’s birthday

As with many other Singaporean families, this year was marked by changes and increased family time due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. No one is...
Read more
Home News

SG Clean Day means no sweeping of public areas in HDB estates one day each month in 2022

Singapore – What happens to HDB estates  when cleaners take a break and leave off sweeping public areas and...
Read more
Home News

The many strange things HDB CCTV cameras captured this year, 2021, ‘hantu’ included!

Singapore — The topic of installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on shared spaces outside a Housing and Development Board...
Read more
Home News

Social media influencer charged with uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans platform

Singapore — A 22-year-old man is accused of uploading scores of sexually explicit photos and videos  online. Titus Low Kaide...
Read more
Home News

Could this be the stupidest thing you’ve seen all year?

Singapore—A video of a man playing around with a petrol pump, pretending to shoot another man,  and spraying petrol...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore