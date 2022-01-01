SG Clean Day means no sweeping of public areas in HDB estates one day each month in 2022

- Advertisement -

Singapore – What happens to HDB estates when cleaners take a break and leave off sweeping public areas and grounds for just one day?

We are about to find out.

SG Clean Day was started in 2021 to gauge how much litter the country produces when cleaners who keep public areas spic and span hold off for just one day. The initiative also aims to create more appreciation for cleaners.

The Public Hygiene Council, the agency that came up with the idea, launched the campaign on April 25 , 2022, in partnership with all 17 town councils.

- Advertisement 1-

The idea was to hold SG Clean Day once every quarter, and then once a month by 2022.

This means that in 2022, from 6 am to midnight there will be zero sweeping in certain areas for one day every month.

“I urge everyone in Singapore to keep our beloved public spaces, such as our neighbourhoods, hawker centres and parks, clean,” said Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu, who was guest of honour at the launch of the campaign.

“We can do this simply by disposing of our litter properly, returning our trays after meals, flushing the toilets properly after use, and encouraging our families and friends to do the same,” she said.

The next SG Clean Day will be Jan 23, 2022, a Sunday. The National Parks Board (NParks) will also take part in the initiative by ceasing cleaning at all parks and gardens for a day.

“On this day, cleaners will be given a rest or reduced workload as recognition and appreciation,” said the council.

With cleaners off duty for the day, residents will be encouraged to grab a broom or form small groups to pick up litter around their neighbourhoods.

- Advertisement 2-

“We encourage everyone to take personal responsibility in keeping our estates and parks clean by binning their trash or organising a clean-up in your neighbourhood,” the council said./TISG

Read related: Hawker centres, dining places, not necessarily cleaner after SG Clean campaign began

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg