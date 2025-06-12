Thursday, June 12, 2025
Singapore
Photo Credit: Google
Singapore News
2 min.Read

SFA investigating ‘Little Indonesia Market’ run by maids at City Plaza in Paya Lebar

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
SINGAPORE: Migrant domestic workers have reportedly been selling food and drinks in Paya Lebar, specifically in the area around City Plaza, according to a report in Shin Min Daily News.

This occurs on most weekends, the Chinese-language daily says, adding that the maids from Indonesia sell these items in spite of knowing that it is against the law.

Some have taken to calling the area “Little Indonesia Market.”

However, this may not go on for much longer, as authorities have begun to look into the matter. The report quotes the Singapore Food Agency as saying that they’ve started investigations and that action will be taken against unlicensed food vendors.

The helpers are selling food in order to earn a little bit more money, although this comes somewhat at the expense of the shopkeepers in the vicinity, who’ve lost some business. Despite selling their items for slightly higher prices, some of the women still do brisk business. One hawker said that sales at his stall have been affected by around 20 per cent.

Some of the helpers selling food simply display the items in open spaces, while others walk around with reusable bags containing food items such as chicken rice, rice balls, and fruit. When a person shows interest in buying something from them, they stop for a possible transaction.

A helper who spoke to Shin Min Daily News said that her employer does not know about her side job. Understandably, she chose not to be named in the report and apologised and walked away, even while she was still being questioned, asking not to be followed.

In Singapore, people who do not have a license to do so are not allowed to offer food items or other goods for sale in a public place under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987. This is because doing so could not only cause environmental problems, but also pose a risk to public health. It is possible that food sold illegally may not meet the safety standards of the Singapore Food Agency and may therefore not be safe for consumption.

The agency told MustshareNews, “Food safety is a joint responsibility. Members of the public who come across any suspected illegal hawking of goods and/or food are advised not to patronise them and make a report via our online feedback form.” /TISG

Singapore Politics

