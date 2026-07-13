Several Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights to and from SG cancelled as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading to Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea and beyond are facing disrupted travel plans after Super Typhoon Bavi forced Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot and several regional airlines to cancel flights.

SIA has cancelled four flights between Singapore and Taipei on Saturday (July 11), while another 10 flights to and from Shanghai Pudong International Airport over the weekend have also been affected. The airline said it is contacting affected passengers directly and warned that more schedule changes may follow as weather conditions develop, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Scoot has also cancelled several services involving Taipei, including flights connecting Singapore with Tokyo and Seoul through the Taiwanese capital. Affected customers can either rebook their flights or request a full refund, according to Mothership (July 9).

More airlines suspend services across the region

The disruptions extend beyond Singapore carriers. Flights operated by EVA Air, China Airlines and Xiamen Airlines between Singapore and destinations in the affected region have also been cancelled. Airlines across East Asia are adjusting schedules as the storm approaches Taiwan before heading towards eastern China.

Travellers are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Those who booked through travel agents should contact their booking provider for assistance with rebooking or refunds.

One of Taiwan’s biggest storms in decades

Authorities have described Bavi as one of the largest typhoons to affect Taiwan in more than 30 years.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration expects sustained winds of up to 155kmh, with gusts reaching 190kmh. The storm’s radius of about 380km makes it unusually large compared with recent typhoons.

Nearly 9,000 residents have been evacuated, with more than half coming from Hualien County in eastern Taiwan. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, while schools and businesses across northern and eastern Taiwan have shut. More than 28,000 troops have been placed on standby to support emergency operations.

Heavy rain leaves destruction across Asia

The storm has already caused deadly damage before reaching Taiwan. In the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, landslides triggered by heavy rain killed at least 15 people, while six others were still missing, according to authorities.

Japan’s southwestern islands have also seen dozens of flight cancellations and temporary business closures. After passing Taiwan, Bavi is forecast to make landfall in eastern China, where recent storms have already caused deadly flooding.

Air travel across Asia is highly connected, so severe weather in one country can ripple across multiple international routes within hours. Checking flight updates before leaving home has become one of the simplest ways to avoid unnecessary delays and unexpected airport waits.